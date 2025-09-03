“On this spot…” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: September 3, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for September 3, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for September 3, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: On this spot – Starts with “H”

5 Across: = – Starts with “E”

7 Across: Organisms that sound like someone you’d enjoy hanging out with – Starts with “F”

8 Across: Where the North Base Camp for Mount Everest can be found – Starts with “T”

9 Across: Combustible funeral structure – Starts with “P”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Serious weight – Starts with “H”

2 Down: Furnish with supplies – Starts with “E”

3 Down: Bring up to in order to get a quick opinion – Starts with “R”

4 Down: Like the proverbial beaver – Starts with “E”

6 Down: Miller ___ (beer) – Starts with “L”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for September 3, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: On this spot – HERE

5 Across: = – EQUAL;

7 Across: Organisms that sound like someone you’d enjoy hanging out with – FUNGI

8 Across: Where the North Base Camp for Mount Everest can be found – TIBET

9 Across: Combustible funeral structure – PYRE

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Serious weight – HEFT

2 Down: Furnish with supplies – EQUIP

3 Down: Bring up to in order to get a quick opinion – RUNBY

4 Down: Like the proverbial beaver – EAGER

6 Down: Miller ___ (beer) – LITE

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for September 3, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

A good mini crossword today! It was a great blend of clues, with some that were a little tricky and others that came to you quickly. It was definitely a solid test of general knowledge. It felt like a solid 4 out of 5 on the difficulty scale.

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!