“On this spot…” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: September 3, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for September 3, 2025.
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for September 3, 2025
Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: On this spot – Starts with “H”
- 5 Across: = – Starts with “E”
- 7 Across: Organisms that sound like someone you’d enjoy hanging out with – Starts with “F”
- 8 Across: Where the North Base Camp for Mount Everest can be found – Starts with “T”
- 9 Across: Combustible funeral structure – Starts with “P”
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Serious weight – Starts with “H”
- 2 Down: Furnish with supplies – Starts with “E”
- 3 Down: Bring up to in order to get a quick opinion – Starts with “R”
- 4 Down: Like the proverbial beaver – Starts with “E”
- 6 Down: Miller ___ (beer) – Starts with “L”
Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for September 3, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: On this spot – HERE
- 5 Across: = – EQUAL;
- 7 Across: Organisms that sound like someone you’d enjoy hanging out with – FUNGI
- 8 Across: Where the North Base Camp for Mount Everest can be found – TIBET
- 9 Across: Combustible funeral structure – PYRE
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Serious weight – HEFT
- 2 Down: Furnish with supplies – EQUIP
- 3 Down: Bring up to in order to get a quick opinion – RUNBY
- 4 Down: Like the proverbial beaver – EAGER
- 6 Down: Miller ___ (beer) – LITE
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for September 3, 2025
What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?
A good mini crossword today! It was a great blend of clues, with some that were a little tricky and others that came to you quickly. It was definitely a solid test of general knowledge. It felt like a solid 4 out of 5 on the difficulty scale.
How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword
Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!
- The Goal: Fill in the grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
- The Clues: You’ll have two sets of clues: “Across” clues correspond to horizontal words in the grid, and “Down” clues correspond to vertical words.
- Word Length: While not always explicitly stated in the clues themselves, the grid implicitly tells you how many letters each answer has, helping you fit it in.
- Intersections: The beauty of a crossword is that words intersect! A letter you fill in for an “Across” word will also be part of a “Down” word, and vice versa. This helps you figure out tougher words as more letters become known.
- Daily Refresh: Just like its big brother, the full NYT Crossword, the Mini Crossword refreshes every 24 hours with a brand new puzzle. So, if you don’t get it today, there’s always a fresh challenge tomorrow!