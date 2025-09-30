“Exclamation made with” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: September 30, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for September 30, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for September 30, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Exclamation made with a shiver – Starts with “B”

4 Across: Putt ‘er there! – Starts with “G”

6 Across: “___ gotta be kidding me!” – Starts with “Y”

8 Across: Negative attribute, so to speak – Starts with “M”

9 Across: Got some shut-eye – Starts with “S”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Oven button with a “high” or “low” setting – Starts with “B”

2 Down: Get together again, like alumni – Starts with “R”

3 Down: Make go “Vroom!” – Starts with “R”

5 Down: Spots where you might spot some spotters – Starts with “G”

7 Down: Egg container – Starts with “N”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for September 30, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Exclamation made with a shiver — BRR

4 Across: Putt ‘er there — GREEN

6 Across: “____ gotta be kidding me!” — YOUVE

7 Across: Negative attribute, so to speak — MINUS

8 Across: Got some shut-eye — SLEPT

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Oven button with a “high” or “low” setting — BROIL

2 Down: Get together again, like alumni — REUNE

3 Down: Make go “Vroom!” — REVUP

4 Down: Spots where you might spot some spotters — GYMS

5 Down: Egg container — NEST

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for September 30, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

A great Mini Crossword today! The clues were highly accessible, offering a mix of fun puns and common knowledge. It was a well-crafted set of challenges that was a smooth test of general knowledge. It felt like a solid 4.5 out of 5 on the difficulty scale.

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

