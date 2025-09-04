“National park in the Canadian…” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: September 4, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for September 4, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for September 4, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: National park in the Canadian Rockies – Starts with “B”

6 Across: Elevator choice – Starts with “F”

7 Across: Means of transport in Seattle, San Francisco and New York – Starts with “F”

8 Across: Unlikely chef in a 2007 Pixar film – Starts with “R”

9 Across: “Honor ___ father …” – Starts with “T”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Closest pal, informally – Starts with “B”

2 Down: Text notification, e.g. – Starts with “A”

3 Down: Jones who sang “Come Away With Me” – Starts with “N”

4 Down: Number of thieves faced by Ali Baba – Starts with “F”

5 Down: Loose item at the bottom of a fast-food bag, perhaps – Starts with “F”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for September 4, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ Across: National park in the Canadian Rockies – BANFF

6 Across: Elevator choice – FLOOR

7 Across: Means of transport in Seattle, San Francisco and New York – FERRY

8 Across: Unlikely chef in a 2007 Pixar film – RAT

9 Across: “Honor ___ father …” – THY

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Closest pal, informally – BFF

2 Down: Text notification, e.g. – ALERT

3 Down: Jones who sang “Come Away With Me” – NORAH

4 Down: Number of thieves faced by Ali Baba – FORTY

5 Down: Loose item at the bottom of a fast-food bag, perhaps – FRY

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for September 4, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This mini crossword was a perfect midday break. The clues ranged from clever wordplay to straightforward knowledge, making it a satisfying mix of easy wins and fun challenges. It felt like a solid 3 out of 5 on the difficulty scale.

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

