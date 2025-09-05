“Slumber party attire, casually…” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: September 5, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for September 5, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for September 5, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Slumber party attire, casually – Starts with “P”

4 Across: Surplus – Starts with “G”

5 Across: Bobby ___, co-founder of the Black Panthers – Starts with “S”

6 Across: Soccer announcer’s cry after a goal – Starts with “I”

7 Across: Famous star-crossed lover – Starts with “R”

8 Across: D.C. baseball player – Starts with “N”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Substance inside early flat-screen TVs – Starts with “P”

2 Down: Famous star-crossed lover – Starts with “J”

3 Down: Recorder in a courtroom – Starts with “S”

4 Down: “Hop aboard!” – Starts with “G”

5 Down: “___, yes, ___!” – Starts with “S”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for September 5, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Slumber party attire, casually – PJS

4 Across: Surplus – GLUT

5 Across: Bobby ___, co-founder of the Black Panthers – SEALE

6 Across: Soccer announcer’s cry after a goal – ITSIN

7 Across: Famous star-crossed lover – ROMEO

8 Across: D.C. baseball player – NAT

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Substance inside early flat-screen TVs – PLASMA

2 Down: Famous star-crossed lover – JULIET

3 Down: Recorder in a courtroom – STENO

4 Down: “Hop aboard!” – GETON

5 Down: “___, yes, ___!” – SIR

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for September 5, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This mini crossword was a perfect puzzle for a midday break. The clues ranged from clever wordplay to straightforward knowledge, making it a satisfying mix of easy wins and fun challenges. It felt like a solid 3.5 out of 5 on the difficulty scale.

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!