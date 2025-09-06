“U.S. prez who served…” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: September 6, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for September 6, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for September 6, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: U.S. prez who served four terms – Starts with “F”

4 Across: Hurry, in Shakespearean English – Starts with “H”

7 Across: Only country to have a musical instrument (the harp) as its national emblem – Starts with “I”

9 Across: Big name in rum – Starts with “B”

10 Across: She holds the record for most #1 Billboard hits by a female rapper (5) – Starts with “C”

11 Across: Ancient time-tracking device – Starts with “S”

12 Across: Ctrl-___-Del – Starts with “A”

13 Across: Opposite of SSW – Starts with “N”

14 Across: Used to be – Starts with “W”

15 Across: Jupiter or Saturn, primarily – Starts with “G”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Small lie – Starts with “F”

2 Down: Whom Count von Count of “Sesame Street” is a parody of – Starts with “D”

3 Down: Takes back, as testimony – Starts with “R”

4 Down: 1920s U.S. president – Starts with “H”

5 Down: Home to the W.N.B.A.’s Fever – Starts with “I”

6 Down: Weed gummies – Starts with “E”

8 Down: Cooking grease – Starts with “L”

11 Down: Observed – Starts with “S”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for September 6, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: U.S. prez who served four terms – FDR

4 Across: Hurry, in Shakespearean English – HIE

7 Across: Only country to have a musical instrument (the harp) as its national emblem – IRELAND

9 Across: Big name in rum – BACARDI

10 Across: She holds the record for most #1 Billboard hits by a female rapper (5) – CARDIB

11 Across: Ancient time-tracking device – SUNDIAL

12 Across: Ctrl-___-Del – ALT

13 Across: Opposite of SSW – NNE

14 Across: Used to be – WAS

15 Across: Jupiter or Saturn, primarily – GAS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Small lie – FIB

2 Down: Whom Count von Count of “Sesame Street” is a parody of – DRACULA

3 Down: Takes back, as testimony – RECANTS

4 Down: 1920s U.S. president – HARDING

5 Down: Home to the W.N.B.A.’s Fever – INDIANA

6 Down: Weed gummies – EDIBLES

8 Down: Cooking grease – LARD

11 Down: Observed – SAW

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for September 6, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This mini crossword was a perfect midday break. The clues ranged from clever wordplay to straightforward knowledge, making it a satisfying mix of easy wins and fun challenges. It felt like a solid 4 out of 5 on the difficulty scale.

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!