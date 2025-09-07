“Winner over scissors…” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: September 7, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for September 7, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for September 7, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Winner over scissors, loser to paper – Starts with “R”

5 Across: Angelina of “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” – Starts with “J”

6 Across: “What a time to be ___!” – Starts with “A”

7 Across: Halloween costume with red horns – Starts with “D”

8 Across: Member of the C-suite – Starts with “E”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Watch brand with the slogan “A Crown for Every Achievement” – Starts with “R”

2 Down: Martini garnish – Starts with “O”

3 Down: Honda model with a palindromic name – Starts with “C”

4 Down: Boat’s bottom – Starts with “K”

5 Down: Green gemstone – Starts with “J”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for September 7, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Winner over scissors, loser to paper – ROCK

5 Across: Angelina of “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” – JOLIE

6 Across: “What a time to be ___!” – ALIVE

7 Across: Halloween costume with red horns – DEVIL

8 Across: Member of the C-suite – EXEC

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Watch brand with the slogan “A Crown for Every Achievement” – ROLEX

2 Down: Martini garnish – OLIVE

3 Down: Honda model with a palindromic name – CIVIC

4 Down: Boat’s bottom – KEEL

5 Down: Green gemstone – JADE

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for September 7, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

A good mini crossword today! It was a great blend of clues, with some that were a little tricky and others that came to you quickly. It was definitely a solid test of general knowledge. It felt like a solid 4.5 out of 5 on the difficulty scale.

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!