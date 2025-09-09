“Aerobics class with platforms…” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: September 9, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for September 9, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for September 9, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Aerobics class with platforms – Starts with “S”

5 Across: Like crackers that have lost some crunch – Starts with “S”

6 Across: Not healthy, as a relationship – Starts with “T”

7 Across: Black-and-white cookies – Starts with “O”

8 Across: W, as in Waze? – Starts with “W”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: H&M or Home Depot – Starts with “S”

2 Down: They’re often withheld from one’s paycheck – Starts with “T”

3 Down: Writer T. S. ___ – Starts with “E”

4 Down: Chest muscles, for short – Starts with “P”

5 Down: Put safely away – Starts with “S”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for September 9, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Aerobics class with platforms — STEP

5 Across: Like crackers that have lost some crunch — STALE

6 Across: Not healthy, as a relationship — TOXIC

7 Across: Black-and-white cookies — OREOS

8 Across: W, as in Waze? — WEST

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: H&M or Home Depot — STORE

2 Down: They’re often withheld from one’s paycheck — TAXES

3 Down: Writer T.S. ____ — ELIOT

4 Down: Chest muscles, for short — PECS

5 Down: Put safely away — STOW

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for September 9, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This mini crossword was a perfect midday break. The clues ranged from clever wordplay to straightforward knowledge, making it a satisfying mix of easy wins and fun challenges. It felt like a solid 3 out of 5 on the difficulty scale.

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!