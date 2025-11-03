“On the _ (using Tinder or Bumble)” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: November 3, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for November 3, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for November 3, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: On the _ (using Tinder or Bumble) — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 5 Across: Color of the second-hardest Connections category — Starts with the letter “ B ”

” 6 Across: Prepare, as a Thanksgiving turkey — Starts with the letter “ C ”

” 8 Across: Have to have — Starts with the letter “ N ”

” 9 Across: Camper’s construction — Starts with the letter “T”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Kimmel’s channel — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 2 Down: Audience member who’s in on the magic trick — Starts with the letter “ P ”

” 3 Down: Many a baby food — Starts with the letter “ P ”

” 4 Down: Typical number of objects that humans can hold in working memory, hence phone numbers — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 7 Down: Summer hrs. in N.Y.C. — Starts with the letter “E”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for November 3, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: On the ___ (using Tinder or Bumble) — APPS

5 Across: Color of the second-hardest Connections category — BLUE

6 Across: Prepare, as a Thanksgiving turkey — CARVE

8 Across: Have to have — NEED

9 Across: Camper’s construction — TENT

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Kimmel’s channel — ABC

2 Down: Audience member who’s in on the magic trick — PLANT

3 Down: Many a baby food — PUREE

4 Down: Typical number of objects that humans can hold in working memory, hence phone numbers — SEVEN

7 Down: Summer hrs. in N.Y.C. — EDT



Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for November 3, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

A fantastic and very contemporary Mini Crossword today! The clues are highly accessible, featuring an excellent mix of modern pop culture and games (the dating app reference and the “Connections” color) alongside straightforward vocabulary (the camper’s construction and preparing a turkey). The inclusion of the famous magic trick insider and the cognitive psychology trivia (the number of objects in working memory) adds intellectual flair. It was a well-crafted set of challenges that made for a smooth, satisfying solve. I’d rate the difficulty a snappy 3.5 out of 5.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other NYT puzzles :

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!