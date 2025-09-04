Today’s NYT Pips #18 Answers and Hints – September 5, 2025

The New York Times has just released its latest brain teaser, Pips, a clever and satisfying new game that puts a fresh spin on classic dominoes. If you love a good logic puzzle, this one’s for you. The goal is to place all the dominoes on the board to satisfy the conditions in each colored region, whether that’s matching pips, adding them up to a specific number, or something else entirely. It’s a fantastic daily challenge!

Ready to see how you did on today’s puzzle? We’ve got the hints and solutions for all three difficulty levels to help you out or just confirm your solution.

Today’s NYT Pips #18 Hints for September 5, 2025

Here are some helpful hints to get you started for each of today’s puzzles.

Easy

For the pink color region : All the dots in this section should be the same.

: All the dots in this section should be the same. For the purple color region : The sum of the dots should be equal to 3.

: The sum of the dots should be equal to 3. For the teal color region : The sum of the dots should be equal to 7.

: The sum of the dots should be equal to 7. For the yellow color region: The sum of dots should be equal to 3.

Medium

For the pink color region : The sum of dots should be equal to 5.

: The sum of dots should be equal to 5. For the teal color region : All the dots in this section should be the same.

: All the dots in this section should be the same. For the purple color region : The sum of dots should be less than 4.

: The sum of dots should be less than 4. For the yellow color region : All the dots in this section should be the same.

: All the dots in this section should be the same. For the green color region : The sum of dots should be equal to 5.

: The sum of dots should be equal to 5. For the blue color region: The sum of dots should be equal to 6.

Hard

For the pink color region : All the dots in this section should be the same in both pink regions.

: All the dots in this section should be the same in both pink regions. For the teal color region : The sum of dots should be equal to 2, and all the dots should be the same for the other region.

: The sum of dots should be equal to 2, and all the dots should be the same for the other region. For the purple color region : The dots in each domino should be different, and the sum of dots should be equal to 2 for the other purple region.

: The dots in each domino should be different, and the sum of dots should be equal to 2 for the other purple region. For the yellow color region : All the dots in this section should be the same and equal to 0 for the other region yellow region.

: All the dots in this section should be the same and equal to 0 for the other region yellow region. For the green color region : The sum of the dots should be equal to 6.

: The sum of the dots should be equal to 6. For the blue color region: All the dots in this section should be the same and equal to 18 for the other blue region.

Got all your dominoes placed? Let’s check the answers!

Today’s NYT Pips #18 Answers With Images for September 5, 2025

Here are the answers for all three puzzles below of NYT Pips #18 – September 5, 2025:

Easy For the pink color region : 3 and 5 dot domino – Vertically, (3, 3) – Vertically, and (3, 1) – Vertically.

: 3 and 5 dot domino – Vertically, (3, 3) – Vertically, and (3, 1) – Vertically. For the purple color region : 3 and 3 dot domino – Vertically.

: 3 and 3 dot domino – Vertically. For the teal color region : 3 and 5 dot domino – Vertically, and (2, 3) – Horizontally.

: 3 and 5 dot domino – Vertically, and (2, 3) – Horizontally. For the yellow color region: 2 and 3 dots domino – Horizontally.

Medium For the pink color region : 2 and 5 dots domino- Horizontally.

: 2 and 5 dots domino- Horizontally. For the teal color region : 3 and 3 dots domino – Vertically.

: 3 and 3 dots domino – Vertically. For the purple color region : 2 and 5 dots domino- Horizontally, and (1, 6) – Vertically.

: 2 and 5 dots domino- Horizontally, and (1, 6) – Vertically. For the yellow color region : 4 and 4 dots domino – Horizontally, (4, 2) – Vertically, and (4, 5) – Horizontally.

: 4 and 4 dots domino – Horizontally, (4, 2) – Vertically, and (4, 5) – Horizontally. For the blue color region : 2 and 2 dots domino- Vertically, and (4, 2) – Vertically.

: 2 and 2 dots domino- Vertically, and (4, 2) – Vertically. For the green color region: 4 and 5 dots domino- Horizontally.

Hard For the pink color region : 5 and 2 dots domino- Horizontally, (2, 3) – Horizontally, and (1, 4) – Horizontally, (5, 4) – Horizontally, (4, blank) – Horizontally, for the other pink region.

: 5 and 2 dots domino- Horizontally, (2, 3) – Horizontally, and (1, 4) – Horizontally, (5, 4) – Horizontally, (4, blank) – Horizontally, for the other pink region. For the teal color region: 1 and 3 dots domino – Horizontally, (2, 1) – Horizontally, and (1, 5) – Vertically, (5, 4) – Vertically, (5, 5) – Vertically, and (5, blank) – Horizontally for the other teal region.

1 and 3 dots domino – Horizontally, (2, 1) – Horizontally, and (1, 5) – Vertically, (5, 4) – Vertically, (5, 5) – Vertically, and (5, blank) – Horizontally for the other teal region. For the yellow color region : 3 and 3 domino- Vertically, and (4, blank) – Horizontally, (5, blank) – Horizontally, (blank, blank) – Horizontally, (blank, 6) – Horizontally.

: 3 and 3 domino- Vertically, and (4, blank) – Horizontally, (5, blank) – Horizontally, (blank, blank) – Horizontally, (blank, 6) – Horizontally. For the purple color region: 5 and 2 dots domino- Horizontally, (1, 3) – Horizontally, and (1, 5) – Vertically, (1, 4) – Horizontally for the other purple region.

5 and 2 dots domino- Horizontally, (1, 3) – Horizontally, and (1, 5) – Vertically, (1, 4) – Horizontally for the other purple region. For the blue color region : 2 and 1 dots domino- Horizontally, (2, 6) – Horizontally, and (blank, 6) – Horizontally, (6, 6) – Horizontally for the other blue region.

: 2 and 1 dots domino- Horizontally, (2, 6) – Horizontally, and (blank, 6) – Horizontally, (6, 6) – Horizontally for the other blue region. For the green color region: 2 and 6 dots domino- Horizontally.

Yesterday’s NYT Pips #17 Answers for September 4, 2025

You can check out yesterday’s answers by clicking below:

How to Play NYT Pips

Pips is a visual logic puzzle where players arrange a set of dominoes to fill a game board. The goal is to complete the puzzle by ensuring all conditions on the board are met—conditions will be different every game. There’s no losing, only completing the puzzle. Players can continue to try until they solve the puzzle.

The Game Board The board is a grid with various colored regions. Each colored region has conditions attached to its bottom right that the dominoes must fulfill.

The Conditions Region conditions can include:

= : The domino pips in the region are the same number.

: The domino pips in the region are the same number. ≠ : The domino pips in the region are not equal.

: The domino pips in the region are not equal. > : The domino pips in the region are greater than the number next to the symbol.

: The domino pips in the region are greater than the number next to the symbol. < : The domino pips in the region are less than the number next to the symbol.

: The domino pips in the region are less than the number next to the symbol. A number : The domino pips in the region must add up to that specific number.

: The domino pips in the region must add up to that specific number. Empty/blank: Some regions have no conditions.

Playing the Game

Drag and Drop: Players use a drag-and-drop system to place and rotate the dominoes on the board. Satisfy the Conditions: Place the dominoes so that all the pips within a colored region meet the specified condition. Remember, a single domino can span multiple regions, and often only one half of a domino will be in a colored area. Completion: When all dominoes have been placed correctly and all conditions are met, a congratulatory page will appear. If the conditions have not been met, you will get a message stating the puzzle is incorrect and can continue to rearrange the dominoes.

Now you’re all set to tackle today’s Pips puzzle!