Today’s NYT Pips #36 Answers and Hints – September 23, 2025

The New York Times has just released its latest brain teaser, Pips, a clever and satisfying new game that puts a fresh spin on classic dominoes. If you love a good logic puzzle, this one’s for you. The goal is to place all the dominoes on the board to satisfy the conditions in each colored region, whether that’s matching pips, adding them up to a specific number, or something else entirely. It’s a fantastic daily challenge!

Ready to see how you did on today’s puzzle? We’ve got the hints and solutions for all three difficulty levels to help you out or just confirm your solution.

Today’s NYT Pips #36 Answers With Images for September 23, 2025

Here are the answers for all three puzzles below of NYT Pips #36 – September 23, 2025:

Easy For the pink color region : 4 and 5 dot domino – Horizontally.

: 4 and 5 dot domino – Horizontally. For the purple color region : 1 and 4 dot domino – Horizontally, (4, 4) – Vertically, (4, 5) – Horizontally, and (3,4) – Horizontally.

: 1 and 4 dot domino – Horizontally, (4, 4) – Vertically, (4, 5) – Horizontally, and (3,4) – Horizontally. For the teal color region: 3 and 4 dot domino – Horizontally.

Medium For the pink color region : 2 and 5 dots domino- Horizontally.

: 2 and 5 dots domino- Horizontally. For the teal color region : 3 and 6 dots domino – Vertically.

: 3 and 6 dots domino – Vertically. For the purple color region : Blank and 5 dots domino- Horizontally, (5, 5) – Horizontally, (2, 5) – Horizontally, (5, 6) – Vertically, and (6, 4) – Vertically for the other purple region.

: Blank and 5 dots domino- Horizontally, (5, 5) – Horizontally, (2, 5) – Horizontally, (5, 6) – Vertically, and (6, 4) – Vertically for the other purple region. For the yellow color region : 5 and 6 dots domino- Vertically, (3, 6) – Vertically, (6, 6) – Horizontally, (6, 1) – Vertically, (6, blank) – Vertically, (6, 2) – Vertically, and (6, 4) – Vertically.

: 5 and 6 dots domino- Vertically, (3, 6) – Vertically, (6, 6) – Horizontally, (6, 1) – Vertically, (6, blank) – Vertically, (6, 2) – Vertically, and (6, 4) – Vertically. For the blue color region : 6 and 1 dots domino – Vertically.

: 6 and 1 dots domino – Vertically. For the green color region: 6 and blank dots domino – Vertically.

Hard For the pink color region : 1 and 2 dots domino- Vertically, and (blank, 3) – Vertically.

: 1 and 2 dots domino- Vertically, and (blank, 3) – Vertically. For the teal color region: Blank and 4 dots domino – Horizontally, and (2, 3) – Vertically.

Blank and 4 dots domino – Horizontally, and (2, 3) – Vertically. For the yellow color region : Blank and 4 dots domino – Horizontally.

: Blank and 4 dots domino – Horizontally. For the purple color region: 6 and 1 dots domino- Vertically, (1, 2) – Vertically, and (1, blank) – Vertically for the other purple region.

6 and 1 dots domino- Vertically, (1, 2) – Vertically, and (1, blank) – Vertically for the other purple region. For the blue color region : Blank and 3 dots domino – Vertically, (3, 3) – Vertically, (2, 3) – Vertically, and (3, 1) – Horizontally.

: Blank and 3 dots domino – Vertically, (3, 3) – Vertically, (2, 3) – Vertically, and (3, 1) – Horizontally. For the green color region: 3 and 1 dots domino – Horizontally, and (1, blank) – Vertically.

How to Play NYT Pips

Pips is a visual logic puzzle where players arrange a set of dominoes to fill a game board. The goal is to complete the puzzle by ensuring all conditions on the board are met—conditions will be different every game. There’s no losing, only completing the puzzle. Players can continue to try until they solve the puzzle.

The Game Board The board is a grid with various colored regions. Each colored region has conditions attached to its bottom right that the dominoes must fulfill.

The Conditions Region conditions can include:

= : The domino pips in the region are the same number.

: The domino pips in the region are the same number. ≠ : The domino pips in the region are not equal.

: The domino pips in the region are not equal. > : The domino pips in the region are greater than the number next to the symbol.

: The domino pips in the region are greater than the number next to the symbol. < : The domino pips in the region are less than the number next to the symbol.

: The domino pips in the region are less than the number next to the symbol. A number : The domino pips in the region must add up to that specific number.

: The domino pips in the region must add up to that specific number. Empty/blank: Some regions have no conditions.

Playing the Game

Drag and Drop: Players use a drag-and-drop system to place and rotate the dominoes on the board. Satisfy the Conditions: Place the dominoes so that all the pips within a colored region meet the specified condition. Remember, a single domino can span multiple regions, and often only one half of a domino will be in a colored area. Completion: When all dominoes have been placed correctly and all conditions are met, a congratulatory page will appear. If the conditions have not been met, you will get a message stating the puzzle is incorrect and can continue to rearrange the dominoes.

Now you’re all set to tackle today’s Pips puzzle!