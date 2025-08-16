Home » Gaming » Today’s NYT Spelling Bee Answers For August 16, 2025

Today’s NYT Spelling Bee Answers For August 16, 2025

Welcome, Spelling Bee enthusiasts! Another day, another hive of letters to conquer. Whether you’re aiming for Genius or striving for that elusive Queen Bee status, we’re here to help you get those gears turning. The New York Times Spelling Bee challenges you to find as many words as possible using a set of seven letters, always including the designated center letter. Remember, words must be at least four letters long, and letters can be used multiple times! Here are the answers for Today’s NYT Spelling Bee for August 16, 2025

Today’s NYT Spelling Bee Answers August 16, 2025

Today’s NYT Spelling Bee Panagrams

The pangrams for today’s NYT Spelling Bee are: OPULENT

Today’s NYT Spelling Bee 4 Letter Answers

Agar, Aria, Aura, Crag, Gran, Grin, Guar, Guru, Narc, Raga, Ragu, Rain, Rang, Rani, Ring, Ruin, Rung, Uric

Today’s NYT Spelling Bee 5 Letter Answers

Augur, Cairn, Cigar, Circa, Cirri, Grain, Incur, Inurn, Ricin, Ruing, Runic, Unrig

Today’s NYT Spelling Bee 6 Letter Answers

Airing, Arcana, Arcing, Arnica, Caring, Crania, Curing, Nigiri, Racing, Raging, Raring, Ricing, Urging

Today’s NYT Spelling Bee 7 Letter Answers

Arguing, Arraign, Craning, Gracing, Ingrain, Inuring, Ragging, Raining, Ranging, Rigging, Ringing, Ruining, Running

Today’s NYT Spelling Bee 8 Letter Answers

Accruing, Agrarian, Arancini, Auguring, Cringing, Garaging, Graining, Grinning, Inurning, Uncaring

Today’s puzzle was heavy on letter recycling, which made it feel both familiar and tricky. Many answers were short and snappy, but the real challenge came from spotting the few longer builds hidden in plain sight. The structure rewarded systematic thinking more than random guessing, making persistence the key to a high score.

How To Play NYT Spelling Bee

The New York Times Spelling Bee is an engaging daily word game that challenges your vocabulary and word-finding skills. Here’s a breakdown of how to play and maximize your score:

The Objective

Your goal is to create as many words as possible using a given set of seven letters. These letters are arranged in a honeycomb shape, known as the “hive.”

The Rules of the Hive

  • Use the Center Letter: Every single word you form must include the highlighted center letter of the hive. This is the most crucial rule!
  • Minimum Length: Words must be at least four letters long.
  • Letter Usage: You can use any of the seven provided letters, and you can reuse letters multiple times within a single word.
  • Valid Words: The game only accepts common English words. It does not include obscure words, hyphenated words, or proper nouns. And yes, sorry, no cuss words are allowed!

Scoring and Ranks

As you find words, you’ll earn points and increase your rating:

  • Four-letter words are worth 1 point each.
  • Longer words (five letters or more) earn 1 point per letter. For example, a five-letter word is worth 5 points, a six-letter word is worth 6 points, and so on.
  • Pangrams: Each puzzle is guaranteed to include at least one “pangram.” A pangram is a special word that uses all seven letters from the hive. These are worth their normal point value plus an additional 7 bonus points!

Your total score determines your rank, from “Beginner” all the way up to the coveted “Queen Bee” if you find every possible word in the puzzle.

Tips To Ace NYT Spelling Bee

  • Start with the Center Letter: Every word you make must include it. Build combinations around it first.
  • Shuffle the Letters: Rearranging the letters often reveals new word possibilities.
  • Look for Prefixes & Suffixes: Common beginnings (e.g., “UN-“, “RE-“) and endings (e.g., “-ING”, “-ED”) can help you find more words.
  • Target Short Words First: Four and five-letter words are quick points and boost your score early.
  • Think in Categories: If you’re stuck, consider types of words like verbs, nouns, or adjectives.
  • Find the Pangram: Actively search for the word that uses all seven letters; it’s worth bonus points!
  • Take a Break: Stepping away and returning with fresh eyes can help you spot words you missed.
  • Reuse Letters: Remember, letters can be used multiple times within a single word (e.g., “COCOON”).

