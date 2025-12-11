Today’s NYT Spelling Bee Answers For December 11, 2025

Welcome, Spelling Bee enthusiasts! Another day, another hive of letters to conquer. Whether you’re aiming for Genius or striving for that elusive Queen Bee status, we’re here to help you get those gears turning. The New York Times Spelling Bee challenges you to find as many words as possible using a set of seven letters, always including the designated center letter. Remember, words must be at least four letters long, and letters can be used multiple times! Here are the answers for Today’s NYT Spelling Bee for December 11, 2025

Today’s NYT Spelling Bee Answers December 11, 2025

Today’s NYT Spelling Bee Panagram(s) The pangram for today’s NYT Spelling Bee is: MAYPOLE

Today’s NYT Spelling Bee 4 Letter Answers Ally, Amyl, Eely, Mayo, Play, Ploy, Yell, Yelp

Today’s NYT Spelling Bee 5 Letter Answers Allay, Alley, Alloy, Amply, Loamy, Loopy, Loyal, Mealy, Molly, Mommy, Mopey, Myope, Palmy, Pappy, Payee, Peppy, Polyp, Poppy, Yappy

Today’s NYT Spelling Bee 6 Letter Answers Employ, Lamely, Palely, Papaya, Payola

Today’s NYT Spelling Bee 7 Letter Answers Loyally, Maypole, Myeloma, Papally

Today’s NYT Spelling Bee 8 Letter Answers Employee

Today’s NYT Spelling Bee 9 Letter Answers Laypeople

Today’s puzzle, centered around the letter P, presented a fun challenge with a heavy reliance on words featuring double letters, like ‘Poppy’ and ‘Molly’, and a good selection of words stemming from the main letter Y. The high number of five-letter words provided a fruitful path to racking up points, making it feel quite accessible once the core vocabulary was established. Finding the perfect pangram was a satisfying moment, as it elegantly incorporated all the required letters, tying the puzzle together nicely. I’d rate this puzzle 4 out of 5.

You can also check out the answers for other NYT puzzles:

How To Play NYT Spelling Bee

The New York Times Spelling Bee is an engaging daily word game that challenges your vocabulary and word-finding skills. Here’s a breakdown of how to play and maximize your score:

The Objective

Your goal is to create as many words as possible using a given set of seven letters. These letters are arranged in a honeycomb shape, known as the “hive.”

The Rules of the Hive

Use the Center Letter: Every single word you form must include the highlighted center letter of the hive. This is the most crucial rule!

Every single word you form of the hive. This is the most crucial rule! Minimum Length: Words must be at least four letters long .

Words must be at least . Letter Usage: You can use any of the seven provided letters, and you can reuse letters multiple times within a single word.

You can use any of the seven provided letters, and you can within a single word. Valid Words: The game only accepts common English words. It does not include obscure words, hyphenated words, or proper nouns. And yes, sorry, no cuss words are allowed!

Scoring and Ranks

As you find words, you’ll earn points and increase your rating:

Four-letter words are worth 1 point each.

are worth 1 point each. Longer words (five letters or more) earn 1 point per letter. For example, a five-letter word is worth 5 points, a six-letter word is worth 6 points, and so on.

(five letters or more) earn 1 point per letter. For example, a five-letter word is worth 5 points, a six-letter word is worth 6 points, and so on. Pangrams: Each puzzle is guaranteed to include at least one “pangram.” A pangram is a special word that uses all seven letters from the hive. These are worth their normal point value plus an additional 7 bonus points!

Your total score determines your rank, from “Beginner” all the way up to the coveted “Queen Bee” if you find every possible word in the puzzle.

Tips To Ace NYT Spelling Bee