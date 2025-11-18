Today’s NYT Spelling Bee Answers For November 18, 2025

Welcome, Spelling Bee enthusiasts! Another day, another hive of letters to conquer. Whether you’re aiming for Genius or striving for that elusive Queen Bee status, we’re here to help you get those gears turning. The New York Times Spelling Bee challenges you to find as many words as possible using a set of seven letters, always including the designated center letter. Remember, words must be at least four letters long, and letters can be used multiple times! Here are the answers for Today’s NYT Spelling Bee for November 18, 2025

Today’s NYT Spelling Bee Answers November 18, 2025

Today’s NYT Spelling Bee Panagrams The pangram for today’s NYT Spelling Bee is: MICROCRACK

Today’s NYT Spelling Bee 4 Letter Answers Ammo, Amok, Cami, Camo, Coma, Cram, Imam, Maim, Maki, Mako, Mama, Mark, Marm, Mica, Mock, Moor, Roam, Room

Today’s NYT Spelling Bee 5 Letter Answers Armor, Aroma, Carom, Comic, Comma, Karma, Macro, Mamma, Mimic, Momma

Today’s NYT Spelling Bee 6 Letter Answers Karmic, Maraca, Mirror, Romcom

Today’s NYT Spelling Bee 7 Letter Answers Morocco

Today’s NYT Spelling Bee 10 Letter Answers Microcrack

This puzzle had a surprisingly high concentration of short words, with four- and five-letter words making up the vast majority of the total. The letter set was quite forgiving once you keyed into the common patterns and the frequently used central letter, which helped in quickly reaching the “Good” rating. However, finding the single pangram and the one or two longer, more obscure words proved to be a satisfying challenge that required a bit more creative thinking within the core group of letters. A fun, medium-difficulty solve overall! I’d rate this puzzle 3 out of 5.

How To Play NYT Spelling Bee

The New York Times Spelling Bee is an engaging daily word game that challenges your vocabulary and word-finding skills. Here’s a breakdown of how to play and maximize your score:

The Objective

Your goal is to create as many words as possible using a given set of seven letters. These letters are arranged in a honeycomb shape, known as the “hive.”

The Rules of the Hive

Use the Center Letter: Every single word you form must include the highlighted center letter of the hive. This is the most crucial rule!

Every single word you form of the hive. This is the most crucial rule! Minimum Length: Words must be at least four letters long .

Words must be at least . Letter Usage: You can use any of the seven provided letters, and you can reuse letters multiple times within a single word.

You can use any of the seven provided letters, and you can within a single word. Valid Words: The game only accepts common English words. It does not include obscure words, hyphenated words, or proper nouns. And yes, sorry, no cuss words are allowed!

Scoring and Ranks

As you find words, you’ll earn points and increase your rating:

Four-letter words are worth 1 point each.

are worth 1 point each. Longer words (five letters or more) earn 1 point per letter. For example, a five-letter word is worth 5 points, a six-letter word is worth 6 points, and so on.

(five letters or more) earn 1 point per letter. For example, a five-letter word is worth 5 points, a six-letter word is worth 6 points, and so on. Pangrams: Each puzzle is guaranteed to include at least one “pangram.” A pangram is a special word that uses all seven letters from the hive. These are worth their normal point value plus an additional 7 bonus points!

Your total score determines your rank, from “Beginner” all the way up to the coveted “Queen Bee” if you find every possible word in the puzzle.

