Today’s NYT Spelling Bee Answers For October 26, 2025

Welcome, Spelling Bee enthusiasts! Another day, another hive of letters to conquer. Whether you’re aiming for Genius or striving for that elusive Queen Bee status, we’re here to help you get those gears turning. The New York Times Spelling Bee challenges you to find as many words as possible using a set of seven letters, always including the designated center letter. Remember, words must be at least four letters long, and letters can be used multiple times! Here are the answers for Today’s NYT Spelling Bee for October 26, 2025
Today’s NYT Spelling Bee Answers October 26, 2025
Today’s NYT Spelling Bee Panagrams
The pangrams for today’s NYT Spelling Bee are: AMENITY, ANYTIME
Today’s NYT Spelling Bee 4 Letter Answers
AMEN, EMIT, IMAM, ITEM, MAIM, MAIN, MAMA, MANY, MATE, MEAN, MEAT, MEET, MEME, META, METE, MIEN, MIME, MINE, MINI, MINT, MITE, MITT, MYNA, NAME, TAME, TEAM, TEEM, TIME
Today’s NYT Spelling Bee 5 Letter Answers
AMITY, ANIMA, ANIME, ENEMA, ENEMY, MAMMA, MANIA, MANNA, MANTA, MATEY, MATTE, MEANT, MEANY, MINIM, MINTY, MEATY
Today’s NYT Spelling Bee 6 Letter Answers
ANEMIA, ENMITY, INMATE, MEANIE, MENTEE, MINIMA, MITTEN, TATAMI
Today’s NYT Spelling Bee 7 Letter Answers
AMENITY, ANIMATE, ANYTIME, EMANATE, EMINENT, MANATEE, MATINEE, TEAMMATE, TEATIME
Today’s NYT Spelling Bee 8 Letter Answers
IMMINENT, INTIMATE, MAINTAIN, MEANTIME, TENEMENT
Today’s NYT Spelling Bee 9 Letter Answers
INANIMATE
Today’s NYT Spelling Bee 10 Letter Answers
ATTAINMENT
Today’s puzzle, with the letter set heavily featuring M, A, T, and E, presented an interesting challenge that felt easier than a typical 70-word puzzle might suggest. The high word count was achieved through numerous four-letter options and a surprising number of words related to the central letter, creating many opportunities for word families and plurals. While the two pangrams were not immediately obvious, the overall letter combination, especially with the key inclusion of Y, offered a satisfying mix of common words and more obscure vocabulary, making the path to Genius level feel approachable but still rewarding. I’d rate this puzzle 3 out of 5.
You can also check out the answers for other NYT puzzles:
- NYT Strands Puzzle Answers
- NYT Wordle Answers
- NYT Mini Crossword Answers
- NYT PIPS Answers
- NYT Connections Answers
How To Play NYT Spelling Bee
The New York Times Spelling Bee is an engaging daily word game that challenges your vocabulary and word-finding skills. Here’s a breakdown of how to play and maximize your score:
The Objective
Your goal is to create as many words as possible using a given set of seven letters. These letters are arranged in a honeycomb shape, known as the “hive.”
The Rules of the Hive
- Use the Center Letter: Every single word you form must include the highlighted center letter of the hive. This is the most crucial rule!
- Minimum Length: Words must be at least four letters long.
- Letter Usage: You can use any of the seven provided letters, and you can reuse letters multiple times within a single word.
- Valid Words: The game only accepts common English words. It does not include obscure words, hyphenated words, or proper nouns. And yes, sorry, no cuss words are allowed!
Scoring and Ranks
As you find words, you’ll earn points and increase your rating:
- Four-letter words are worth 1 point each.
- Longer words (five letters or more) earn 1 point per letter. For example, a five-letter word is worth 5 points, a six-letter word is worth 6 points, and so on.
- Pangrams: Each puzzle is guaranteed to include at least one “pangram.” A pangram is a special word that uses all seven letters from the hive. These are worth their normal point value plus an additional 7 bonus points!
Your total score determines your rank, from “Beginner” all the way up to the coveted “Queen Bee” if you find every possible word in the puzzle.
Tips To Ace NYT Spelling Bee
- Reuse Letters: Remember, letters can be used multiple times within a single word (e.g., “COCOON”).
- Start with the Center Letter: Every word you make must include it. Build combinations around it first.
- Shuffle the Letters: Rearranging the letters often reveals new word possibilities.
- Look for Prefixes & Suffixes: Common beginnings (e.g., “UN-“, “RE-“) and endings (e.g., “-ING”, “-ED”) can help you find more words.
- Target Short Words First: Four and five-letter words are quick points and boost your score early.
- Think in Categories: If you’re stuck, consider types of words like verbs, nouns, or adjectives.
- Find the Pangram: Actively search for the word that uses all seven letters; it’s worth bonus points!
- Take a Break: Stepping away and returning with fresh eyes can help you spot words you missed.