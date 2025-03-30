Today’s NYT Strands #393 Hints, Answers – March 31, 2025

Today’s Spangram took me back to my childhood. I remember watching movies with my friends, dreaming about imaginary worlds. NYT Strands #393 for March 31, 2025, is here. I have some hints and the final answer for you.

Today’s Strands #393 Hints for March 31, 2025

Here are today’s NYT Strands hints for you.

While many words may reveal themselves to you, the game’s objective is to find words related to the day’s theme.

Today’s theme is That’s an equine of a different shade!

Here are today’s hints:

Strands hint No. 1: it’s about a majestic animal’s coat’s shades and patterns that humans have been riding for thousands of years

it’s about a majestic animal’s coat’s shades and patterns that humans have been riding for thousands of years Strands hint No. 2: here are the first two letters of each word – PA, DA, BU, CH, RO, HO

here are the first two letters of each word – PA, DA, BU, CH, RO, HO Strands hint No. 3: golden horse/pony with white mane, mark with round patches, male deer’s skin, tree that gives large brown nuts, denotes white pattern coat color

You don’t need another hint for today’s Strands puzzle.

Today’s Strands #393 Answer for March 31, 2025

Here are all the theme words plus the spangram word.

Spangram word – horsecolorings

– horsecolorings Remaining words – palomino, dapple, buckskin, chestnut, roan

NYT Strands Rules

NYT Strands is a word game that is played on a 6×8 letter grid containing seemingly random letters. Each letter must be used in some way so that when all the words have been found, the board is full, leaving no letter unused.

Each puzzle has a theme, but you don’t know what the theme is. A hint is provided at the start of the game. You must guess all the common theme-related words that have something in common leading to the – Spangram.

Spangram is a special challenge word or base of the theme. All the words, when solved, are denoted in blue except the Spangram, which is denoted in yellow when guessed correctly and touches two ends of the board – side to side or top to bottom. Spangram denotes what’s common between all the other words on the board.

Note: Players can find non-theme words to earn hints. Every 3 non-theme words will unlock a hint. Once a hint is ready, it will encircle all the letters that form one of the main theme words.