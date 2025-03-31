Today’s NYT Strands #394 Hints, Answers – April 1, 2025

Today’s Spangram took me back to my childhood. I remember watching movies with my friends, dreaming about imaginary worlds. NYT Strands #394 for April 1, 2025, is here. I have some hints and the final answer for you.

Today’s Strands #394 Hints for April 1, 2025

Here are today’s NYT Strands hints for you.

While many words may reveal themselves to you, the game’s objective is to find words related to the day’s theme.

Today’s theme is It’s a sign!

Here are today’s hints:

Strands hint No. 1 : the time between winter and summer when flowers are everywhere

Strands hint No. 2: here are the first two letters of each word – SH, BU, RO, PO, PU, BL, SP

Strands hint No. 3: something to do with Christmas, something to do with rain and potholes, what flowers do in spring, you do it every day before getting ready in the morning, yellow thing that a flower discharges in spring, what flowers are born of

You don’t need another hint for today’s Strands puzzle.

Today’s Strands #394 Answer for April 1, 2025

Here are all the theme words plus the spangram word.

Spangram word – SPRINGTIME

– SPRINGTIME Remaining words – SHOWERS, BUDS, ROBINS, POLLEN, PUDDLES, BLOSSOMS

NYT Strands Rules

NYT Strands is a word game that is played on a 6×8 letter grid containing seemingly random letters. Each letter must be used in some way so that when all the words have been found, the board is full, leaving no letter unused.

Each puzzle has a theme, but you don’t know what the theme is. A hint is provided at the start of the game. You must guess all the common theme-related words that have something in common leading to the – Spangram.

Spangram is a special challenge word or base of the theme. All the words, when solved, are denoted in blue except the Spangram, which is denoted in yellow when guessed correctly and touches two ends of the board – side to side or top to bottom. Spangram denotes what’s common between all the other words on the board.

Note: Players can find non-theme words to earn hints. Every 3 non-theme words will unlock a hint. Once a hint is ready, it will encircle all the letters that form one of the main theme words.