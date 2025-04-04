Today’s NYT Strands #398 Hints, Answers – April 5, 2025

Today’s Spangram took me back to my childhood. I remember watching movies with my friends, dreaming about imaginary worlds. NYT Strands #398 for April 5, 2025, is here. I have some hints and the final answer for you.

Today’s NYT Strands #398 Hints for April 5, 2025

Here are today’s NYT Strands hints for you.

While many words may reveal themselves to you, the game’s objective is to find words related to the day’s theme.

Today’s theme is all about sports, games, and competition

Here are today’s hints:

Strands hint No. 1 : things that are related to sports and fans of those sports

: things that are related to sports and fans of those sports Strands hint No. 2: here are the first two letters of each word – GA, TH, SW, CO, RA, UP, RO

here are the first two letters of each word – GA, TH, SW, CO, RA, UP, RO Strands hint No. 3: when you win three times back to back, you win all out from start to end, you win after a long time again dramatically, when people support you and get behind you, what fans feel when your team loses, disorderly retreat after losing

You don’t need another hint for today’s Strands puzzle.

Today’s NYT Strands #398 Answer for April 5, 2025

Here are all the theme words plus the spangram word.

Spangram word – gamechanger

– gamechanger Remaining words – threepeat, sweep, comeback, rally, upset, rout

NYT Strands Rules

NYT Strands is a word game that is played on a 6×8 letter grid containing seemingly random letters. Each letter must be used in some way so that when all the words have been found, the board is full, leaving no letter unused.

Each puzzle has a theme, but you don’t know what the theme is. A hint is provided at the start of the game. You must guess all the common theme-related words that have something in common leading to the – Spangram.

Spangram is a special challenge word or base of the theme. All the words, when solved, are denoted in blue except the Spangram, which is denoted in yellow when guessed correctly and touches two ends of the board – side to side or top to bottom. Spangram denotes what’s common between all the other words on the board.

Note: Players can find non-theme words to earn hints. Every 3 non-theme words will unlock a hint. Once a hint is ready, it will encircle all the letters that form one of the main theme words.