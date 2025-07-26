Home » Gaming » Today’s NYT Strands #511 Hints and Answers for July 27, 2025

Today’s NYT Strands #511 Hints and Answers for July 27, 2025

by Abeer Chawake
written by Abeer Chawake 0 comment

Today’s Spangram took me back to my childhood. I remember watching movies with my friends, dreaming about imaginary worlds. NYT Strands #511 for July 27, 2025, is here. I have some hints and the final answer for you.

Today’s NYT Strands #512 Hints and Answers for July 28, 2025

Today’s NYT Strands #511 Hints for July 27, 2025

Here are today’s NYT Strands hints for you.

While many words may reveal themselves to you, the game’s objective is to find words related to the day’s theme.

Click here to reveal hint for today’s theme:

A careful investigation of things to gain understanding

Click here to reveal hints for today’s NYT Strands

Strands hint No. 1: Close observation or assessment of something

Strands hint No. 2: A thorough evaluation or inspection of something

Strands hint No. 3:WE, SU, IN, SC, EX, ST

You don’t need another hint for today’s Strands puzzle.

Today’s NYT Strands #511 Answer for July 27, 2025

Click here to reveal all the theme words plus the spangram word.
  • Spangram word – ANALYSIS
  • Remaining words –Weigh, Survey, Inspect, Scrutinize, Examine, Study
Click here to reveal today’s NYT Strands puzzle image.
Today’s NYT Strands #511 Answer for July 27, 2025

Those words really hit home. They remind me of every time I’ve bought something important online. Whether it’s meticulously examining every photo, scrutinizing the reviews for any red flags, surveying the specs, and weighing the pros and cons against other options. I’m so glad those days of second-guessing and endless tab comparisons are mostly behind me now, thanks to all the great reviews and comparison sites out there!

How did you like today’s NYT Strands puzzle? Easy, hard, or meh?

NYT Strands Rules

NYT Strands is a word game that is played on a 6×8 letter grid containing seemingly random letters. Each letter must be used in some way so that when all the words have been found, the board is full, leaving no letter unused.

Each puzzle has a theme, but you don’t know what the theme is. A hint is provided at the start of the game. You must guess all the common theme-related words that have something in common, leading to the- Spangram.

Spangram is a special challenge word or base of the theme. All the words, when solved, are denoted in blue except the Spangram, which is denoted in yellow when guessed correctly and touches two ends of the board, side to side or top to bottom. Spangram denotes what’s common between all the other words on the board.

Note: Players can find non-theme words to earn hints. Every 3 non-theme words will unlock a hint.

A part-time gamer and a full-time Tech Writer. Abeer is a tech enthusiast who keeps track of all the trending gadgets and smartphones. When he isn't busy smashing words with his keyboard, you can find him playing the latest PC Games or binge-watching TV Shows.

You may also like

Today’s NYT Connections Sports Edition #307 Hints, Answers – July...

Today’s NYT Connections #777 Hints, Answers – July 27, 2025

Today’s NYT Wordle #1499 Hints, Answers – July 27, 2025

Roblox Inhuman Codes (July 2025)

Roblox Lucky Block Tower Codes (July 2025)

Roblox Vox Seas Codes (July 2025)

Today’s OnePiecedle Answers #482 (July 25, 2025)

Today’s Narutodle Answers #450 (July 26, 2025)

Today’s League of Legends LoLdle Answers #1115 (July 26, 2025)

How to Get Las Vaquitas Saturnitas in Steal a Brainrot...