Today’s NYT Strands #513 Hints and Answers for July 29, 2025

Today’s Spangram took me back to my childhood. I remember watching movies with my friends, dreaming about imaginary worlds. NYT Strands #513 for July 29, 2025, is here. I have some hints and the final answer for you.

Today’s NYT Strands #513 Hints for July 29, 2025

Here are today’s NYT Strands hints for you.

While many words may reveal themselves to you, the game’s objective is to find words related to the day’s theme.

Think about the quality of being unwavering in adherence to rules or standards.

Strands hint No. 1: These words all relate to being very specific or demanding about details. Strands hint No. 2: Consider what someone is when they are meticulous or rigorous in their work. Strands hint No. 3: PR, AC, EX, PE, ST

You don’t need another hint for today’s Strands puzzle.

Today’s NYT Strands #513 Answer for July 29, 2025

Spangram word – TAKINGPAINS

– TAKINGPAINS Remaining words – Precise, Accurate, Exact, Persnickety, Strict, Today’s Strands word immediately brought back memories of childhood days when teachers were, well, unbending. There was always that one instructor who instilled a healthy fear of tardiness or incomplete homework, ensuring that every rule was followed to the letter. Their lessons often demanded spot-on answers and flawless calculations, expecting us to be uncompromising in our assignments. Looking back, some of us might have found them a bit fussy at the time for their unwavering attention to detail. It’s funny how a single word can unlock such vivid, long-forgotten recollectio





How did you like today’s NYT Strands puzzle? Easy, hard, or meh?

NYT Strands Rules

NYT Strands is a word game that is played on a 6×8 letter grid containing seemingly random letters. Each letter must be used in some way so that when all the words have been found, the board is full, leaving no letter unused.

Each puzzle has a theme, but you don’t know what the theme is. A hint is provided at the start of the game. You must guess all the common theme-related words that have something in common, leading to the Spangram.

Spangram is a special challenge word or base of the theme. All the words, when solved, are denoted in blue except the Spangram, which is denoted in yellow when guessed correctly and touches two ends of the board, side to side or top to bottom. Spangram denotes what’s common between all the other words on the board.

Note: Players can find non-theme words to earn hints. Every 3 non-theme words will unlock a hint.