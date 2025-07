Today’s NYT Strands #514 Hints and Answers for July 30, 2025

Today’s Spangram took me back to my childhood. I remember watching movies with my friends, dreaming about imaginary worlds. NYT Strands #514 for July 30, 2025, is here. I have some hints and the final answer for you.

Today’s NYT Strands #514 Hints for July 30, 2025

Here are today’s NYT Strands hints for you.

While many words may reveal themselves to you, the game’s objective is to find words related to the day’s theme.

Click here to reveal hint for today’s theme: Essential elements of personal freedom and civic participation

Click here to reveal hints for today’s NYT Strands Strands hint No. 1: Rights and actions fundamental to a democratic society.. Strands hint No. 2: The framework for people’s power and voice. Strands hint No. 3: LI, LI, VO, CO, AS, SP.

You don’t need another hint for today’s Strands puzzle.

Today’s NYT Strands #514 Answer for July 30, 2025

Click here to reveal all the theme words plus the spangram word. Spangram word – CONSTITUTION

– CONSTITUTION Remaining words – Life, Liberty, Vote, Counsel, Assembly, Speech Today’s Strands word paints a very cohesive and powerful picture. It guides towards a central concept of democratic ideals and fundamental rights. The real joy came from recognizing that deeper connection, seeing how seemingly disparate terms united under a powerful, overarching principle. It’s the mark of a truly well-designed puzzle when the ‘aha!’ moment transcends mere completion and offers a moment of reflection on the theme itself.



Click here to reveal today’s NYT Strands puzzle image.



How did you like today’s NYT Strands puzzle? Easy, hard, or meh?

NYT Strands Rules

NYT Strands is a word game that is played on a 6×8 letter grid containing seemingly random letters. Each letter must be used in some way so that when all the words have been found, the board is full, leaving no letter unused.

Each puzzle has a theme, but you don’t know what the theme is. A hint is provided at the start of the game. You must guess all the common theme-related words that have something in common, leading to the Spangram.

Spangram is a special challenge word or base of the theme. All the words, when solved, are denoted in blue except the Spangram, which is denoted in yellow when guessed correctly and touches two ends of the board, side to side or top to bottom. Spangram denotes what’s common between all the other words on the board.

Note: Players can find non-theme words to earn hints. Every 3 non-theme words will unlock a hint.