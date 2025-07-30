Today’s NYT Strands #515 Hints and Answers for July 31, 2025

Today’s Spangram took me back to my childhood. I remember watching movies with my friends, dreaming about imaginary worlds. NYT Strands #515 for July 31, 2025, is here. I have some hints and the final answer for you.

Today’s NYT Strands #515 Hints for July 31, 2025

Here are today’s NYT Strands hints for you.

While many words may reveal themselves to you, the game’s objective is to find words related to the day’s theme.

Click here to reveal hint for today’s theme: Types of cakes

Click here to reveal hints for today’s NYT Strands Strands hint No. 1: Dessert that you eat after dinner Strands hint No. 2: .Things you usually find in a bakery Strands hint No. 3: FR, BU, LA, PO, SP, CH, FU

You don’t need another hint for today’s Strands puzzle.

Today’s NYT Strands #515 Answer for July 31, 2025

Click here to reveal all the theme words plus the spangram word. Spangram word – PIECEOFCAKE

– PIECEOFCAKE Remaining words – Fruit, Bundt, Lava, Pound, Sponge, Cheese, Funnel Today’s Strands felt like a walk through a bakery. It was cozy, nostalgic, and just the right amount of indulgent. The words had a warm, comforting vibe, tied together by a theme that’s both familiar and universally loved. There was a nice balance of textures and styles. Even the structure-based entries added a bit of charm. Overall, a puzzle that felt as delightful to solve as the theme would be to eat.

Click here to reveal today’s NYT Strands puzzle image.



How did you like today’s NYT Strands puzzle? Easy, hard, or meh?

NYT Strands Rules

NYT Strands is a word game that is played on a 6×8 letter grid containing seemingly random letters. Each letter must be used in some way so that when all the words have been found, the board is full, leaving no letter unused.

Each puzzle has a theme, but you don’t know what the theme is. A hint is provided at the start of the game. You must guess all the common theme-related words that have something in common, leading to the- Spangram.

Spangram is a special challenge word or base of the theme. All the words, when solved, are denoted in blue except the Spangram, which is denoted in yellow when guessed correctly and touches two ends of the board, side to side or top to bottom. Spangram denotes what’s common between all the other words on the board.

Note: Players can find non-theme words to earn hints. Every 3 non-theme words will unlock a hint.