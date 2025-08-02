Home » Gaming » Today’s NYT Strands #518 Hints and Answers for August 3, 2025

Today’s NYT Strands #518 Hints and Answers for August 3, 2025

Today’s Spangram took me back to my childhood. I remember watching movies with my friends, dreaming about imaginary worlds. NYT Strands #518 for August 3, 2025, is here. I have some hints and the final answer for you.

Today’s NYT Strands #518 Hints for August 3, 2025

Here are today’s NYT Strands hints for you.

While many words may reveal themselves to you, the game’s objective is to find words related to the day’s theme.

Click here to reveal hint for today’s theme:

Ways to mishandle or fail to make a play in a game.

Click here to reveal hints for today’s NYT Strands

Strands hint No. 1:These are all words for a mistake or blunder, especially in sports.

Strands hint No. 2:These are all blunders a sports commentator would point out.

Strands hint No. 3: FA, FU, ER, BL, MU, WH, BO.

You don’t need another hint for today’s Strands puzzle.

Today’s NYT Strands #518 Answer for August 3, 2025

Click here to reveal all the theme words plus the spangram word.
  • Spangram word – SPORTSGOOF
  • Remaining words –Fault, Fumble, Error, Blooper, Muff, Whiff, Bobble

This set of answers is incredibly cohesive, all revolving around a very specific and relatable theme. The words cover a range of blunders, from common gaffes to more specialized miscues, making for a well-rounded and satisfying puzzle solution. It’s a clever collection of terms that are all easily recognizable within a particular context.

Click here to reveal today’s NYT Strands puzzle image.
How did you like today’s NYT Strands puzzle? Easy, hard, or meh?

NYT Strands Rules

NYT Strands is a word game that is played on a 6×8 letter grid containing seemingly random letters. Each letter must be used in some way so that when all the words have been found, the board is full, leaving no letter unused.

Each puzzle has a theme, but you don’t know what the theme is. A hint is provided at the start of the game. You must guess all the common theme-related words that have something in common, leading to the- Spangram.

Spangram is a special challenge word or base of the theme. All the words, when solved, are denoted in blue except the Spangram, which is denoted in yellow when guessed correctly and touches two ends of the board, side to side or top to bottom. Spangram denotes what’s common between all the other words on the board.

Note: Players can find non-theme words to earn hints. Every 3 non-theme words will unlock a hint.

