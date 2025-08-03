NYT Strands is the new obsession for word puzzle lovers. This game is a captivating hunt for a secret theme hidden in a chaotic grid. If today’s puzzle has you stumped, don’t worry—we’ve got the clues and answers you need to solve the mystery. Here are today’s NYT Strands #519 hints and answers for August 4, 2025.

Today’s NYT Strands #519 Hints for August 4, 2025

Here are today’s NYT Strands hints for you.

While many words may reveal themselves to you, the game’s objective is to find words related to the day’s theme.

Click here to reveal hint for today’s theme: Barbershop items

Click here to reveal hints for today’s NYT Strands Strands hint No. 1: These are all tools and products used for a haircut or shave. Strands hint No. 2: Things you find in a personal grooming kit Strands hint No. 3: SCL, RA, AF, CO, CA, TR

You don’t need another hint for today’s Strands puzzle.

Today’s NYT Strands #519 Answer for August 4, 2025

Click here to reveal all the theme words plus the spangram word. Spangram word – BARBERSHOP

– BARBERSHOP Remaining words – Clippers, Razor, Aftershave, Comb, Cape, Trimmer

Click here to reveal today’s NYT Strands puzzle image.



Today’s Strands feels like a trip to the barbershop, from the protective covering placed around your shoulders to the distinct buzz of the cutting tools and the sharp, clean scent of the final product applied to your face. The entire puzzle is a nostalgic snapshot of the classic grooming experience.

How did you like today’s NYT Strands puzzle? Easy, hard, or meh?

NYT Strands Rules

NYT Strands is a word game that is played on a 6×8 letter grid containing seemingly random letters. Each letter must be used in some way so that when all the words have been found, the board is full, leaving no letter unused.

Each puzzle has a theme, but you don’t know what the theme is. A hint is provided at the start of the game. You must guess all the common theme-related words that have something in common, leading to the- Spangram.

Spangram is a special challenge word or base of the theme. All the words, when solved, are denoted in blue except the Spangram, which is denoted in yellow when guessed correctly and touches two ends of the board, side to side or top to bottom. Spangram denotes what’s common between all the other words on the board.

Note: Players can find non-theme words to earn hints. Every 3 non-theme words will unlock a hint.