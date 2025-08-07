Home » Gaming » Today’s NYT Strands #523 Hints and Answers for August 8, 2025

Today’s NYT Strands #523 Hints and Answers for August 8, 2025

by Abeer Chawake
written by Abeer Chawake 0 comment

YT Strands is the new obsession for word puzzle lovers. This game is a captivating hunt for a secret theme hidden in a chaotic grid. If today’s puzzle has you stumped, don’t worry—we’ve got the clues and answers you need to solve the mystery. Here are today’s NYT Strands #523 hints and answers for August 8, 2025.

Today’s NYT Strands #523 Hints and Answers for August 8, 2025

Today’s NYT Strands #523 Hints for August 8, 2025

Here are today’s NYT Strands hints for you.

While many words may reveal themselves to you, the game’s objective is to find words related to the day’s theme.

Click here to reveal hint for today’s theme:

Jazz Legends

Click here to reveal hints for today’s NYT Strands

Strands hint No. 1: You’d hear these at a speakeasy

Strands hint No. 2: Names you’d find in a hall of fame.

Strands hint No. 3: CA, DI, CO, DU, FA, HA, YA.

You don’t need another hint for today’s Strands puzzle.

Today’s NYT Strands #523 Answer for August 8, 2025

Click here to reveal all the theme words plus the spangram word.
  • Spangram word – JAZZCATS
  • Remaining words – Cannonball, Dizzy, Count, Duke, Fats, Hawk, Yardbird

Today’s words are a tribute to a musical genre’s most iconic figures. They represent a colorful cast of characters who left an indelible mark on music history, not just with their unique sound, but with their memorable stage names. These are the monikers of legends who brought rhythm and innovation to the world, creating a legacy that is still celebrated today.

Click here to reveal today’s NYT Strands puzzle image.
Today’s NYT Strands #523 Hints and Answers for August 8, 2025

How did you like today’s NYT Strands puzzle? Easy, hard, or meh?

NYT Strands Rules

NYT Strands is a word game that is played on a 6×8 letter grid containing seemingly random letters. Each letter must be used in some way so that when all the words have been found, the board is full, leaving no letter unused.

Each puzzle has a theme, but you don’t know what the theme is. A hint is provided at the start of the game. You must guess all the common theme-related words that have something in common, leading to the Spangram.

Spangram is a special challenge word or base of the theme. All the words, when solved, are denoted in blue except the Spangram, which is denoted in yellow when guessed correctly and touches two ends of the board, side to side or top to bottom. Spangram denotes what’s common between all the other words on the board.

Note: Players can find non-theme words to earn hints. Every 3 non-theme words will unlock a hint.

A part-time gamer and a full-time Tech Writer. Abeer is a tech enthusiast who keeps track of all the trending gadgets and smartphones. When he isn't busy smashing words with his keyboard, you can find him playing the latest PC Games or binge-watching TV Shows.

You may also like

Wuthering Waves Iuno Weapon Leaks: Stats, Effect, Ascension Materials

Wuthering Waves Augusta Weapon Leaks: Stats, Effect, Ascension Materials

Roblox Arise Shadow Hunt Codes (August 2025)

Roblox Poison Candy Codes (August 2025)

Genshin Impact UGC Mode ‘Spoiler’ Leaks: Modes and Tags Revealed

Roblox Steal a Ride Codes (August 2025)

Today’s NYT Wordle #1511 Hints, Answers – August 8, 2025

Today’s NYT Connections #789 Hints, Answers – August 8, 2025

Today’s (Spell Bee) Spelling Bee Game Answers For August 7,...

Grow a Garden Private Servers: Active Links and How to...