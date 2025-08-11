NYT Strands is the new obsession for word puzzle lovers. This game is a captivating hunt for a secret theme hidden in a chaotic grid. If today’s puzzle has you stumped, don’t worry—we’ve got the clues and answers you need to solve the mystery. Here are today’s NYT Strands #527 hints and answers for August 12, 2025.

Today’s NYT Strands #527 Hints for August 12, 2025

Here are today’s NYT Strands hints for you.

While many words may reveal themselves to you, the game’s objective is to find words related to the day’s theme.

Click here to reveal hint for today’s theme: Copy cat

Click here to reveal hints for today’s NYT Strands Strands hint No. 1: These are all different words for a perfect copy or a “spitting image” of something. Strands hint No. 2:If you put one of these next to the original, you might struggle to tell them apart. Strands hint No. 3: JE, PI, FR, SU, BO, GU

You don’t need another hint for today’s Strands puzzle.

Today’s NYT Strands #527 Answer for August 12, 2025

Click here to reveal all the theme words plus the spangram word. Spangram word – COPYTHAT

– COPYTHAT Remaining words –Lookalike, Duplicate, Replica, Facsimile, Double

Today’s Strands was a lot of fun and had me doing a double-take in the best way. It was one of those really clean and satisfying solves where every single word fit the theme of being an exact copy. The spangram was a fantastic, common phrase that neatly captured the entire concept, making it a delight to uncover. I particularly enjoyed the variety in the answers, covering everything from a person who shares your face to a more formal term for a reproduction. It was a very clever and enjoyable puzzle all around.

Click here to reveal today’s NYT Strands puzzle image.



How did you like today’s NYT Strands puzzle? Easy, hard, or meh?

NYT Strands Rules

NYT Strands is a word game that is played on a 6×8 letter grid containing seemingly random letters. Each letter must be used in some way so that when all the words have been found, the board is full, leaving no letter unused.

Each puzzle has a theme, but you don’t know what the theme is. A hint is provided at the start of the game. You must guess all the common theme-related words that have something in common, leading to the Spangram.

Spangram is a special challenge word or base of the theme. All the words, when solved, are denoted in blue except the Spangram, which is denoted in yellow when guessed correctly and touches two ends of the board, side to side or top to bottom. Spangram denotes what’s common between all the other words on the board.

Note: Players can find non-theme words to earn hints. Every 3 non-theme words will unlock a hint.