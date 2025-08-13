NYT Strands is the new obsession for word puzzle lovers. This game is a captivating hunt for a secret theme hidden in a chaotic grid. If today’s puzzle has you stumped, don’t worry—we’ve got the clues and answers you need to solve the mystery. Here are today’s NYT Strands #529 hints and answers for August 14, 2025.

Today’s NYT Strands #529 Hints for August 14, 2025

Here are today’s NYT Strands hints for you.

While many words may reveal themselves to you, the game’s objective is to find words related to the day’s theme.

Click here to reveal hint for today’s theme: All different ways to say something are valid and can be trusted.

Click here to reveal hints for today’s NYT Strands Strands hint No. 1 : These are all different ways to say something is “the real deal” and not a fake.

: These are all different ways to say something is “the real deal” and not a fake. Strands hint No. 2: These terms all confirm that something is exactly what it claims to be, like an official document or a non-counterfeit item.

These terms all confirm that something is exactly what it claims to be, like an official document or a non-counterfeit item. Strands hint No. 3: RE, AU, GE, LE, KO, TR

You don’t need another hint for today’s Strands puzzle.

Today’s NYT Strands #529 Answer for August 14, 2025

Click here to reveal all the theme words plus the spangram word. Spangram word – BONAFIDE

– BONAFIDE Remaining words – Real, Authentic, Genuine, Legitimate, Koshre, True

Today’s Strands offered a satisfyingly direct and cohesive theme. From the moment the first couple of words fell into place, it was clear the puzzle was centered on the concept of authenticity. The spangram itself served as a perfect summary of this idea, neatly tying everything together. It was particularly clever to include a less common, but perfectly fitting, word for something being legitimate, which added a nice touch of depth to the solve. Overall, it was a very clean and enjoyable puzzle that felt like a solid, trustworthy start to the day.

Click here to reveal today’s NYT Strands puzzle image.



How did you like today’s NYT Strands puzzle? Easy, hard, or meh?

NYT Strands Rules

NYT Strands is a word game that is played on a 6×8 letter grid containing seemingly random letters. Each letter must be used in some way so that when all the words have been found, the board is full, leaving no letter unused.

Each puzzle has a theme, but you don’t know what the theme is. A hint is provided at the start of the game. You must guess all the common theme-related words that have something in common, leading to the Spangram.

Spangram is a special challenge word or base of the theme. All the words, when solved, are denoted in blue except the Spangram, which is denoted in yellow when guessed correctly and touches two ends of the board, side to side or top to bottom. Spangram denotes what’s common between all the other words on the board.

Note: Players can find non-theme words to earn hints. Every 3 non-theme words will unlock a hint.