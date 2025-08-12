NYT Strands is the new obsession for word puzzle lovers. This game is a captivating hunt for a secret theme hidden in a chaotic grid. If today’s puzzle has you stumped, don’t worry—we’ve got the clues and answers you need to solve the mystery. Here are today’s NYT Strands #528 hints and answers for August 13, 2025.

Today’s NYT Strands #528 Hints for August 13, 2025

Click here to reveal hint for today’s theme: : These are all titles of classic films directed by the “Master of Suspense.”

Click here to reveal hints for today’s NYT Strands Strands hint No. 1: One of these words is the title of a classic thriller set at the infamous Bates Motel. Strands hint No. 2: These are all films by an iconic director who was famous for making a brief cameo appearance in his movies. Strands hint No. 3: JE, PI, FR, SU, BO, GU

Today’s NYT Strands #528 Answer for August 13, 2025

Click here to reveal all the theme words plus the spangram word. Spangram word – FILMTITLE

– FILMTITLE Remaining words –Topaz, Lifeboat, Vertigo, Notorious, Psycho, Rope,

Today’s Strands was a real thriller, a fantastic tribute to a cinematic master of suspense. This was certainly a puzzle for the film buffs; if you recognized the iconic director’s filmography, the answers would click into place beautifully. The masterstroke was having the director’s own surname span the grid, tying all his classic titles together. While the connection might have been a complete mystery for some, for movie lovers, it was a joy to see everything from his famous spy films to his psychological deep-dives represented. A wonderfully curated puzzle and a great cinematic escape during a Tuesday afternoon here in Noida.

NYT Strands Rules

NYT Strands is a word game that is played on a 6×8 letter grid containing seemingly random letters. Each letter must be used in some way so that when all the words have been found, the board is full, leaving no letter unused.

Each puzzle has a theme, but you don’t know what the theme is. A hint is provided at the start of the game. You must guess all the common theme-related words that have something in common, leading to the Spangram.

Spangram is a special challenge word or base of the theme. All the words, when solved, are denoted in blue except the Spangram, which is denoted in yellow when guessed correctly and touches two ends of the board, side to side or top to bottom. Spangram denotes what’s common between all the other words on the board.

Note: Players can find non-theme words to earn hints. Every 3 non-theme words will unlock a hint.