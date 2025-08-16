Home » Gaming » Today’s NYT Strands #532 Hints and Answers for August 17, 2025

Today’s NYT Strands #532 Hints and Answers for August 17, 2025

NYT Strands is the new obsession for word puzzle lovers. This game is a captivating hunt for a secret theme hidden in a chaotic grid. If today’s puzzle has you stumped, don’t worry—we’ve got the clues and answers you need to solve the mystery. Here are today’s NYT Strands #532 hints and answers for August 17, 2025.

Today’s NYT Strands #532 Hints for August 17, 2025

Here are today’s NYT Strands hints for you.

While many words may reveal themselves to you, the game’s objective is to find words related to the day’s theme.

Click here to reveal hint for today’s theme:

Things found in the right side of your brain

Click here to reveal hints for today’s NYT Strands

Strands hint No. 1: Opposite of logic

Strands hint No. 2: The language of the heart

Strands hint No. 3: IN, SP, FE, CR.

You don’t need another hint for today’s Strands puzzle.

Today’s NYT Strands #532 Answer for August 17, 2025

Click here to reveal all the theme words plus the spangram word.
  • Spangram word – RIGHTBRAIN
  • Remaining words –Intuition, Spontaneity, Feelings, Creativity

Today’s words explore the less logical side of human experience. They describe the powers of the mind that guide us without conscious thought, allowing for inspired actions and new ideas. The theme highlights the importance of gut instincts and emotional depth in shaping our actions and our world.

Click here to reveal today’s NYT Strands puzzle image.
How did you like today’s NYT Strands puzzle? Easy, hard, or meh?

NYT Strands Rules

NYT Strands is a word game that is played on a 6×8 letter grid containing seemingly random letters. Each letter must be used in some way so that when all the words have been found, the board is full, leaving no letter unused.

Each puzzle has a theme, but you don’t know what the theme is. A hint is provided at the start of the game. You must guess all the common theme-related words that have something in common, leading to the Spangram.

Spangram is a special challenge word or base of the theme. All the words, when solved, are denoted in blue except the Spangram, which is denoted in yellow when guessed correctly and touches two ends of the board, side to side or top to bottom. Spangram denotes what’s common between all the other words on the board.

Note: Players can find non-theme words to earn hints. Every 3 non-theme words will unlock a

