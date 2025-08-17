Home » Gaming » Today’s NYT Strands #533 Hints and Answers for August 18, 2025

Today’s NYT Strands #533 Hints and Answers for August 18, 2025

If the shoe fits...

by Anchit Srivastava
by Anchit Srivastava

NYT Strands is the new obsession for word puzzle lovers. This game is a captivating hunt for a secret theme hidden in a chaotic grid. If today’s puzzle has you stumped, don’t worry—we’ve got the clues and answers you need to solve the mystery. Here are today’s NYT Strands #533 hints and answers for August 18, 2025.

Today’s NYT Strands #533 Hints for August 18, 2025

Here are today’s NYT Strands hints for you.

While many words may reveal themselves to you, the game’s objective is to find words related to the day’s theme.

Click here to reveal hint for today’s theme:

Items you wear from the ankle down

Click here to reveal hints for today’s NYT Strands

Strands hint No. 1: A comfortable, casual shoe for athletics or everyday wear

Strands hint No. 2: An open-toed shoe held on by straps

Strands hint No. 3: SN, SA, LO, SL, ES, CL

You don’t need another hint for today’s Strands puzzle.

Today’s NYT Strands #533 Answer for August 18, 2025

Click here to reveal all the theme words plus the spangram word.
  • Spangram word – FOOTWEAR
  • Remaining words –Sneaker, Sandal, Loafer, Slipper, Espadrille, and Clog

Today’s words explore the seemingly mundane items that are foundational to our daily lives. They describe the different forms of support we choose to wear, each one signaling a purpose and a journey, whether it’s a stroll, a run, or a professional pursuit. The theme highlights how even the simplest choices are tied to our identity and the paths we choose to walk in the world.

Click here to reveal today’s NYT Strands puzzle image.
Today’s NYT Strands #533 Answer for August 18, 2025

How did you like today’s NYT Strands puzzle? Easy, hard, or meh?

NYT Strands Rules

NYT Strands is a word game that is played on a 6×8 letter grid containing seemingly random letters. Each letter must be used in some way so that when all the words have been found, the board is full, leaving no letter unused.

Each puzzle has a theme, but you don’t know what the theme is. A hint is provided at the start of the game. You must guess all the common theme-related words that have something in common, leading to the Spangram.

Spangram is a special challenge word or base of the theme. All the words, when solved, are denoted in blue except the Spangram, which is denoted in yellow when guessed correctly and touches two ends of the board, side to side or top to bottom. Spangram denotes what’s common between all the other words on the board.

Note: Players can find non-theme words to earn hints. Every 3 non-theme words will unlock a

