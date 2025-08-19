Mint Condition: Today’s NYT Strands #535 Hints and Answers for August 20, 2025

NYT Strands is the new obsession for word puzzle lovers. This game is a captivating hunt for a secret theme hidden in a chaotic grid. If today’s puzzle has you stumped, don’t worry—we’ve got the clues and answers you need to solve the mystery. Here are today’s Mint Condition: NYT Strands #535 hints and answers for August 20, 2025.

Today’s Mint Condition: NYT Strands #535 Hints for August 20, 2025

Here are today’s NYT Strands hints for you.

While many words may reveal themselves to you, the game’s objective is to find words related to the day’s theme.

Here is your hint for today’s NYT Strands answer – Mint Condition

Click here to reveal hints for today’s NYT Strands Strands hint No. 1:You would carry these in your wallet or purse, in both paper and coin forms. Strands hint No. 2: The most valuable piece of paper in the world Strands hint No. 3: RU, PO, EU, KW, DO, PE, RA

You don’t need another hint for today’s Strands puzzle.

Today’s NYT Strands #535 Answer for August 20, 2025

Click here to reveal all the theme words plus the spangram word. Spangram word – GLOBALCURRENCY

– GLOBALCURRENCY Remaining words – Rupee, Pound, Euro, Kwanza, Dollar, Peso, Rand

Today’s Strands was a fun trip around the globe, making for a very accessible and enjoyable solve. Once you found one or two of the answers, the theme became immediately clear, and it was satisfying to hunt for the rest. The spangram neatly spelled out the single word that ties all of these global units together. I appreciated the worldwide scope of the answers, representing several different continents. It was a straightforward puzzle with a great, universal theme that made for a perfect, quick break in the day.

Click here to reveal today’s NYT Strands puzzle image.



How did you like today’s NYT Strands puzzle? Easy, hard, or meh?

NYT Strands Rules

NYT Strands is a word game that is played on a 6×8 letter grid containing seemingly random letters. Each letter must be used in some way so that when all the words have been found, the board is full, leaving no letter unused.

Each puzzle has a theme, but you don’t know what the theme is. A hint is provided at the start of the game. You must guess all the common theme-related words that have something in common, leading to the Spangram.

Spangram is a special challenge word or base of the theme. All the words, when solved, are denoted in blue except the Spangram, which is denoted in yellow when guessed correctly and touches two ends of the board, side to side or top to bottom. Spangram denotes what’s common between all the other words on the board.

Note: Players can find non-theme words to earn hints. Every 3 non-theme words will unlock a hint.