“Bee Friendly” Today’s NYT Strands #541 Hints and Answers for August 26, 2025

NYT Strands is the new obsession for word puzzle lovers. This game is a captivating hunt for a secret theme hidden in a chaotic grid. If today’s puzzle has you stumped, don’t worry—we’ve got the clues and answers you need to solve the mystery. Here are today’s “Bee Friendly” NYT Strands #541 hints and answers for August 26, 2025.

“Bee Friendly” Today’s NYT Strands #541 Hints for August 26, 2025

Today’s NYT Strand’s theme is: “Bee Friendly”

While many words may reveal themselves to you, the game’s objective is to find words related to the day’s theme.

Click here to reveal hints for today’s NYT Strands Strands hint No. 1: These are all plants that attract pollinators. Strands hint No. 2:Think of the flowers you might see a honeybee visiting. Strands hint No. 3: PR, MA, BL, CH, DA

You don’t need another hint for today’s Strands puzzle.

“Bee Friendly” Today’s NYT Strands #541 Answer for August 26, 2025

Click here to reveal all the theme words plus the spangram word. Spangram word – WILDFLOWER

– WILDFLOWER Remaining words – Primrose, Marigold, Bluebell, Chamomile, Daisy

Today’s Strands was a gentle stroll through a familiar garden. The theme was pretty straightforward, and once you found the first couple of words, the rest fell into place quite nicely. I appreciate when the puzzle has a simple elegance to it, and this one definitely did. It’s a nice, relaxing one to start the week with, and I found myself humming a familiar tune as I finished it. A solid and enjoyable solve.

Click here to reveal today’s NYT Strands puzzle image.



How did you like today’s NYT Strands puzzle? Easy, hard, or meh?

NYT Strands Rules

NYT Strands is a word game that is played on a 6×8 letter grid containing seemingly random letters. Each letter must be used in some way so that when all the words have been found, the board is full, leaving no letter unused.

Each puzzle has a theme, but you don’t know what the theme is. A hint is provided at the start of the game. You must guess all the common theme-related words that have something in common, leading to the Spangram.

Spangram is a special challenge word or base of the theme. All the words, when solved, are denoted in blue except the Spangram, which is denoted in yellow when guessed correctly and touches two ends of the board, side to side or top to bottom. Spangram denotes what’s common between all the other words on the board.

Note: Players can find non-theme words to earn hints. Every 3 non-theme words will unlock a hint.