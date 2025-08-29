“No small matter”: Today’s NYT Strands #545 Hints and Answers for August 30, 2025

Strands is the new obsession for word puzzle lovers. This game is a captivating hunt for a secret theme hidden in a chaotic grid. If today’s puzzle has you stumped, don’t worry—we’ve got the clues and answers you need to solve the mystery. Here are today’s “No small matter” NYT Strands #545 hints and answers for August 30, 2025.

“No small matter”: Today’s NYT Strands #545 Hints for August 30, 2025

Today’s NYT Strand’s theme is: “No small matter”

While many words may reveal themselves to you, the game’s objective is to find words related to the day’s theme.

Strands hint No. 1: Words that describe something large. Strands hint No. 2: Think about a larger-than-life theme. Strands hint No. 3: EN, HU, MI, MA, CO, GI

You don’t need another hint for today’s Strands puzzle.

“No small matter”: Today’s NYT Strands #545 Answer for August 30, 2025

Spangram word – BIGDEAL

Remaining words – Enormous, Huge, Mighty, Massive, Colossal, Gigantic,

Click here to reveal today’s NYT Strands puzzle image.



How did you like today’s NYT Strands puzzle? Easy, hard, or meh?

NYT Strands Rules

NYT Strands is a word game that is played on a 6×8 letter grid containing seemingly random letters. Each letter must be used in some way so that when all the words have been found, the board is full, leaving no letter unused.

Each puzzle has a theme, but you don’t know what the theme is. A hint is provided at the start of the game. You must guess all the common theme-related words that have something in common, leading to the Spangram.

Spangram is a special challenge word or base of the theme. All the words, when solved, are denoted in blue except the Spangram, which is denoted in yellow when guessed correctly and touches two ends of the board, side to side or top to bottom. Spangram denotes what’s common between all the other words on the board.

Note: Players can find non-theme words to earn hints. Every 3 non-theme words will unlock a hint.