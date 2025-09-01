“Things are starting to take shape” Today’s NYT Strands #548 Hints and Answers for September 2, 2025

Strands is the new obsession for word puzzle lovers. This game is a captivating hunt for a secret theme hidden in a chaotic grid. If today’s puzzle has you stumped, don’t worry—we’ve got the clues and answers you need to solve the mystery. Here are today’s “Up the hill” NYT Strands #548 hints and answers for September 2, 2025.

“Things are starting to take shape”: Today’s NYT Strands #548 Hints for September 2, 2025

Today’s NYT Strand’s theme is: “Things are starting to take shape”

While many words may reveal themselves to you, the game’s objective is to find words related to the day’s theme.

Click here to reveal hints for today’s NYT Strands Strands hint No. 1: Things you’d learn in geometry class. Strands hint No. 2: Mathematical concepts Strands hint No. 3: AN, PO, CI, LI, AR, VO, PL

You don’t need another hint for today’s Strands puzzle.

“Things are starting to take shape”: Today’s NYT Strands #548 Answer for September 2, 2025

Click here to reveal all the theme words plus the spangram word. Spangram word – GEOMETRYCLASS

– GEOMETRYCLASS Remaining words – Angle, Point, Circle, Line, Area, Volume, Plane

Today’s Strands was a satisfying solve that really put my foundational knowledge to the test. The theme was clear from the start, but finding all the words required a bit of a mental scan through the basics. I liked how the words weren’t too obscure, making it a fair but still engaging challenge. The spangram was a nice payoff, tying everything together neatly. All in all, a solid puzzle that feels like a classic.

Click here to reveal today’s NYT Strands puzzle image.



How did you like today’s NYT Strands puzzle? Easy, hard, or meh?

NYT Strands Rules

NYT Strands is a word game that is played on a 6×8 letter grid containing seemingly random letters. Each letter must be used in some way so that when all the words have been found, the board is full, leaving no letter unused.

Each puzzle has a theme, but you don’t know what the theme is. A hint is provided at the start of the game. You must guess all the common theme-related words that have something in common, leading to the Spangram.

Spangram is a special challenge word or base of the theme. All the words, when solved, are denoted in blue except the Spangram, which is denoted in yellow when guessed correctly and touches two ends of the board, side to side or top to bottom. Spangram denotes what’s common between all the other words on the board.

Note: Players can find non-theme words to earn hints. Every 3 non-theme words will unlock a hint.