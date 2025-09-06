“Coming of age” Today’s NYT Strands #553 Hints and Answers for September 7, 2025

Strands is the new obsession for word puzzle lovers. This game is a captivating hunt for a secret theme hidden in a chaotic grid. If today’s puzzle has you stumped, don’t worry—we’ve got the clues and answers you need to solve the mystery. Here are today’s “Coming of age” NYT Strands #553 hints and answers for September 7, 2025.

“Coming of age” Today’s NYT Strands #553 Hints for September 7, 2025

Today’s NYT Strand’s theme is: “Coming of age”

While many words may reveal themselves to you, the game’s objective is to find words related to the day’s theme.

Click here to reveal hints for today’s NYT Strands Strands hint No. 1: Words you might hear at a bar mitzvah. Strands hint No. 2: Coming of age in Judaism. Strands hint No. 3: TO, RA, LC, PA, SY, TH

You don’t need another hint for today’s Strands puzzle.

“Coming of age” Today’s NYT Strands #553 Answer for September 7, 2025

Click here to reveal all the theme words plus the spangram word. Spangram word – BARMITZVAH

– BARMITZVAH Remaining words – Torah, Rabbi, Lchaim, Party, Synagogue, Thirteen

Today’s Strands was a pleasant surprise. The theme was pretty obvious once I found a couple of the words, but the spangram was a bit tricky and took me a while to pinpoint. The word placements were very clever, and I liked how they wove some of the less-common terms into the grid. It’s a nice change of pace from some of the more abstract themes we’ve seen recently. Overall, a satisfying solve.

Click here to reveal today’s NYT Strands puzzle image.



How did you like today’s NYT Strands dilemma? Easy, hard, or meh?

NYT Strands Rules

NYT Strands is a word game that is played on a 6×8 letter grid containing seemingly random letters. Each letter must be used in some way so that when all the words have been found, the board is full, leaving no letter unused.

Each puzzle has a theme, but you don’t know what the theme is. A hint is provided at the start of the game. You must guess all the common theme-related words that have something in common, leading to the Spangram.

Spangram is a special challenge word or base of the theme. All the words, when solved, are denoted in blue except the Spangram, which is denoted in yellow when guessed correctly and touches two ends of the board, side to side or top to bottom. Spangram denotes what’s common between all the other words on the board.

Note: Players can find non-theme words to earn hints. Every 3 non-theme words will unlock a hint.