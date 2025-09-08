Strands is the new obsession for word puzzle lovers. This game is a captivating hunt for a secret theme hidden in a chaotic grid. If today’s puzzle has you stumped, don’t worry—we’ve got the clues and answers you need to solve the mystery. Here are today’s “No gray area” Today’s NYT Strands #555 hints and answers for September 9, 2025.

“No gray area” : Today’s NYT Strands #555 Hints for September 9, 2025

Today’s NYT Strand’s theme is: “No gray area”

Click here to reveal hints for today’s NYT Strands Strands hint No. 1:Things with black and white parts. Strands hint No. 2: A mix of colors that are not colors. Strands hint No. 3: PI, PE, NE, OR, DI, DO

You don’t need another hint for today’s Strands puzzle.

“No gray area” :Today’s NYT Strands #555 Answer for September 9, 2025

Click here to reveal all the theme words plus the spangram word. Spangram word – BLACKANDWHITE

– BLACKANDWHITE Remaining words – Piano, Penguin, Newspaper, Orca, Dice, Domino

Today’s Strands really had me thinking. The theme was pretty straightforward, but a few of the words were a little tricky to find. I thought I had it figured out right away, and then I kept running into new words that fit the pattern, but were not what I had in my head. It made me really appreciate how the puzzle can take a seemingly simple concept and expand on it in a clever way.

Click here to reveal today’s NYT Strands puzzle image.



How did you like today’s NYT Strands dilemma? Easy, hard, or meh?

NYT Strands Rules

NYT Strands is a word game that is played on a 6×8 letter grid containing seemingly random letters. Each letter must be used in some way so that when all the words have been found, the board is full, leaving no letter unused.

Each puzzle has a theme, but you don’t know what the theme is. A hint is provided at the start of the game. You must guess all the common theme-related words that have something in common, leading to the Spangram.

Spangram is a special challenge word or base of the theme. All the words, when solved, are denoted in blue except the Spangram, which is denoted in yellow when guessed correctly and touches two ends of the board, side to side or top to bottom. Spangram denotes what’s common between all the other words on the board.

Note: Players can find non-theme words to earn hints. Every 3 non-theme words will unlock a hint.