“For a fortune” Today’s NYT Strands #561 Hints and Answers for September 15, 2025

NYT Strands is the new obsession for word puzzle lovers. This game is a captivating hunt for a secret theme hidden in a chaotic grid. If today’s puzzle has you stumped, don’t worry—we’ve got the clues and answers you need to solve the mystery. Here are today’s “For a fortune” NYT Strands #561 hints and answers for September 15, 2025.

“For a fortune” Today’s NYT Strands #561 Hints for September 15, 2025

Here are today’s NYT Strands hints for you.

Today’s NYT Strands theme is: For a fortune

While many words may reveal themselves to you, the game’s objective is to find words related to the day’s theme.

Click here to reveal hints for today’s NYT Strands Strands hint No. 1: Dealing with your destiny. Strands hint No. 2: Figures from a special deck. Strands hint No. 3:FO, LI, ST, LO, MA, EM, MO

You don’t need another hint for today’s Strands puzzle.

Today’s NYT Strands #561 Answer for September 15, 2025

Click here to reveal all the theme words plus the spangram word. Spangram word – TAROTCARDS

– TAROTCARDS Remaining words –Fool, Lived, Star, Lovers, Magician, Empress, Moon

Today’s Strands… had a mystical quality to it. Once I uncovered the first couple of words, the theme became quite clear, and it felt like my fate was sealed to solve this one quickly. Finding the spangram was like drawing the perfect card; it revealed the path forward and made the rest of the words fall neatly into place. A very satisfying and well-themed puzzle.

Click here to reveal today’s NYT Strands puzzle image.



How did you like today’s NYT Strands puzzle? Easy, hard, or meh?

NYT Strands Rules

NYT Strands is a word game that is played on a 6×8 letter grid containing seemingly random letters. Each letter must be used in some way so that when all the words have been found, the board is full, leaving no letter unused.

Each puzzle has a theme, but you don’t know what the theme is. A hint is provided at the start of the game. You must guess all the common theme-related words that have something in common, leading to the Spangram.

Spangram is a special challenge word or base of the theme. All the words, when solved, are denoted in blue except the Spangram, which is denoted in yellow when guessed correctly and touches two ends of the board, side to side or top to bottom. Spangram denotes what’s common between all the other words on the board.

Note: Players can find non-theme words to earn hints. Every 3 non-theme words will unlock a hint.