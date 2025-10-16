NYT Strands is the new obsession for word puzzle lovers. This game is a captivating hunt for a secret theme hidden in a chaotic grid. If today’s puzzle has you stumped, don’t worry—we’ve got the clues and answers you need to solve the mystery. Here is “Gait keeping”. “Today’s NYT Strands #593 Hints and Answers for October 17, 2025

“Gait keeping” NYT Strands #593 Hints for October 17, 2025

Here are today’s NYT Strands hints for you.

Today’s NYT Strand’s theme is: “Gait keeping”

While many words may reveal themselves to you, the game’s objective is to find words related to the day’s theme.

Click here to reveal hints for today’s NYT Strands Strands hint No. 1: Eccentric modes of movement. Strands hint No. 2: To move in a playful, often clumsy or exaggerated way. Strands hint No. 3: SI, CA, GA, SC, PR, CA, TR

Today’s NYT Strands #593 Answer for October 17, 2025

Click here to reveal all the words plus the spangram word. Spangram word – SILLYWALKS

– SILLYWALKS Remaining words: Caper, Galumph, Scuttle, Prance, Cavort, Traipse.

Today’s Strands was a fun one, perfectly capturing a common social activity. It felt very accessible, especially once the Spangram clicked, which tied everything together so neatly. The categories were broad enough to be easily recognizable, but there was a satisfying moment of realization when I saw how the whole set related to a weekly tradition. It’s a nice, cohesive theme that should be enjoyable for most solvers; not too taxing, but clever enough to feel rewarding once completed.

NYT Strands Rules

NYT Strands is a word game that is played on a 6×8 letter grid containing seemingly random letters. Each letter must be used in some way so that when all the words have been found, the board is full, leaving no letter unused.

Each puzzle has a theme, but you don’t know what the theme is. A hint is provided at the start of the game. You must guess all the common theme-related words that have something in common, leading to the Spangram.

Spangram is a special challenge word or base of the theme. All the words, when solved, are denoted in blue except the Spangram, which is denoted in yellow when guessed correctly and touches two ends of the board, side to side or top to bottom. Spangram denotes what’s common between all the other words on the board.

Note: Players can find non-theme words to earn hints. Every 3 non-theme words will unlock a hint.