NYT Strands is the new obsession for word puzzle lovers. This game is a captivating hunt for a secret theme hidden in a chaotic grid. If today’s puzzle has you stumped, don’t worry—we’ve got the clues and answers you need to solve the mystery. Here is “Get to work”. “Today’s NYT Strands #594 Hints and Answers for October 18, 2025

“Get to work…” NYT Strands #594 Hints for October 18, 2025

Here are today’s NYT Strands hints for you.

Today’s NYT Strand’s theme is: “Get to work…”

While many words may reveal themselves to you, the game’s objective is to find words related to the day’s theme.

Click here to reveal hints for today’s NYT Strands Strands hint No. 1: Things that can mess up your schedule. Strands hint No. 2: Reasons you might need to apologize for being tardy. Strands hint No. 3: RU, DE, CL, CO, WE, AL

You don’t need another hint for today’s Strands puzzle.

Today’s NYT Strands #594 Answer for October 18, 2025

Click here to reveal all the words plus the spangram word. Spangram word – RUNNINGLATE

– RUNNINGLATE Remaining words: Detour, Closure, Construction, Weather, Alarm.

Today’s Strands was particularly relatable! It perfectly captured that all-too-common feeling of urgency when you’re racing against the clock. The theme itself was very clear once a few of the smaller words were found, but the Spangram really tied the whole experience together. It definitely felt like a puzzle that mirrored a stressful morning routine, and it’s a great reminder of how many factors can conspire against punctuality.

Click here to reveal today’s NYT Strands puzzle image.



How did you like today’s NYT Strands puzzle? Easy, hard, or meh?

You can also check out today’s answers for other NYT puzzles :

NYT Strands Rules

NYT Strands is a word game that is played on a 6×8 letter grid containing seemingly random letters. Each letter must be used in some way so that when all the words have been found, the board is full, leaving no letter unused.

Each puzzle has a theme, but you don’t know what the theme is. A hint is provided at the start of the game. You must guess all the common theme-related words that have something in common, leading to the Spangram.

Spangram is a special challenge word or base of the theme. All the words, when solved, are denoted in blue except the Spangram, which is denoted in yellow when guessed correctly and touches two ends of the board, side to side or top to bottom. Spangram denotes what’s common between all the other words on the board.

Note: Players can find non-theme words to earn hints. Every 3 non-theme words will unlock a hint.