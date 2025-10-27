NYT Strands is the new obsession for word puzzle lovers. This game is a captivating hunt for a secret theme hidden in a chaotic grid. If today’s puzzle has you stumped, don’t worry—we’ve got the clues and answers you need to solve the mystery. Here is “The write stuff”. “Today’s NYT Strands #604 Hints and Answers for October 28, 2025

“The write stuff” NYT Strands #604 Hints for October 28, 2025

Here are today’s NYT Strands hints for you.

Today’s NYT Strand’s theme is: “The write stuff”

While many words may reveal themselves to you, the game’s objective is to find words related to the day’s theme.

Today's NYT Strands hints:
Strands hint No. 1: Things you'd find in a well-stocked pencil case.
Strands hint No. 2: From wood to lead to fixes, these all relate to sketching and writing.
Strands hint No. 3: PE, GR, CE, SH, RE, ER

You don’t need another hint for today’s Strands puzzle.

Today’s NYT Strands #604 Answer for October 28, 2025

Spangram word – PENCILMEIN

– PENCILMEIN Remaining words: Graphite, Cedarwood, Sharpener, Refill, Eraser.

Today’s Strands was a delightful little jaunt into the everyday. The theme felt very grounded and immediately recognizable, though one of the words, in particular, was a real throwback and a charmingly literal take on what’s at the core of the whole concept. The Spangram was surprisingly long and a clever, idiomatic twist that made me pause, but once I saw it, the connection was spot-on. It was a good balance of common items and a trickier thematic phrase, making for a satisfying solve that didn’t overstay its welcome. I’d rate it 3.5 out of 5.

Today's NYT Strands puzzle image:



How did you like today’s NYT Strands puzzle? Easy, hard, or meh?

NYT Strands Rules

NYT Strands is a word game that is played on a 6×8 letter grid containing seemingly random letters. Each letter must be used in some way so that when all the words have been found, the board is full, leaving no letter unused.

Each puzzle has a theme, but you don’t know what the theme is. A hint is provided at the start of the game. You must guess all the common theme-related words that have something in common, leading to the Spangram.

Spangram is a special challenge word or base of the theme. All the words, when solved, are denoted in blue except the Spangram, which is denoted in yellow when guessed correctly and touches two ends of the board, side to side or top to bottom. Spangram denotes what’s common between all the other words on the board.

Note: Players can find non-theme words to earn hints. Every 3 non-theme words will unlock a hint.