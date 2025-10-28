NYT Strands is the new obsession for word puzzle lovers. This game is a captivating hunt for a secret theme hidden in a chaotic grid. If today’s puzzle has you stumped, don’t worry—we’ve got the clues and answers you need to solve the mystery. Here is “Nevermore!”. “Today’s NYT Strands #605 Hints and Answers for October 29, 2025

“Nevermore!” NYT Strands #605 Hints for October 29, 2025

Here are today’s NYT Strands hints for you.

Today’s NYT Strand’s theme is: “Nevermore!”

While many words may reveal themselves to you, the game’s objective is to find words related to the day’s theme.

Strands hint No. 1: Descriptive words for a notable bird. Strands hint No. 2: Characteristics of the family Corvidae. Strands hint No. 3: TH, OM, CL, WI, BL, FE

You don’t need another hint for today’s Strands puzzle.

Today’s NYT Strands #605 Answer for October 29, 2025

Spangram word – THATSSORAVEN

– THATSSORAVEN Remaining words: Omnivorous, Clever, Winged, Black, Feathered

Today’s Strands was a neat little trick! The Spangram was a fun nod to a certain classic Disney Channel show, which really helped lock in the overall subject. Finding those specific, non-obvious adjectives that all point to the same animal was a clever challenge. It’s the kind of puzzle that rewards you for thinking beyond the most basic description and considering all the common (and even mythological) traits associated with the subject. Definitely a satisfying one to solve. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.

Click here to reveal today’s NYT Strands puzzle image.



How did you like today’s NYT Strands puzzle? Easy, hard, or meh?

NYT Strands Rules

NYT Strands is a word game that is played on a 6×8 letter grid containing seemingly random letters. Each letter must be used in some way so that when all the words have been found, the board is full, leaving no letter unused.

Each puzzle has a theme, but you don’t know what the theme is. A hint is provided at the start of the game. You must guess all the common theme-related words that have something in common, leading to the Spangram.

Spangram is a special challenge word or base of the theme. All the words, when solved, are denoted in blue except the Spangram, which is denoted in yellow when guessed correctly and touches two ends of the board, side to side or top to bottom. Spangram denotes what’s common between all the other words on the board.

Note: Players can find non-theme words to earn hints. Every 3 non-theme words will unlock a hint.