NYT Strands is the new obsession for word puzzle lovers. This game is a captivating hunt for a secret theme hidden in a chaotic grid. If today’s puzzle has you stumped, don’t worry—we’ve got the clues and answers you need to solve the mystery. Here is “Encuentra el ritmo”. “Today’s NYT Strands #614 Hints and Answers for November 7, 2025

“Encuentra el ritmo” NYT Strands #614 Hints for November 7, 2025

Here are today’s NYT Strands hints for you.

Today’s NYT Strand’s theme is: “Encuentra el ritmo”

While many words may reveal themselves to you, the game’s objective is to find words related to the day’s theme.

Click here to reveal hints for today’s NYT Strands Strands hint No. 1: A collection of dance-friendly genres. Strands hint No. 2: Sounds often featuring percussion and brass. Strands hint No. 3: LA, SA, TA, MA, TE, SA, RE

You don’t need another hint for today’s Strands puzzle.

Today’s NYT Strands #614 Answer for November 7, 2025

Click here to reveal all the words plus the spangram word. Spangram word – LATINMUSIC

– LATINMUSIC Remaining words: Samba, Tango, Mariachi, Tejano, Salsa, Reggaeton

Today’s Strands felt like a trip around the world, specifically a vibrant corner of it. The theme was immediately recognizable once I found the Spangram, which really set the energetic tone for the rest of the solve. Finding the smaller words was a delightful challenge, as they covered a satisfying range of styles, from the classic and graceful to the more modern and club-ready. It was a good mix of common and slightly more specific terms, making it a well-balanced puzzle that rewarded both quick lateral thinking and a bit of genre knowledge. I’d rate it 3 out of 5.

Click here to reveal today’s NYT Strands puzzle image.



How did you like today’s NYT Strands puzzle? Easy, hard, or meh?

You can also check out today’s answers for other NYT puzzles :

NYT Strands Rules

NYT Strands is a word game that is played on a 6×8 letter grid containing seemingly random letters. Each letter must be used in some way so that when all the words have been found, the board is full, leaving no letter unused.

Each puzzle has a theme, but you don’t know what the theme is. A hint is provided at the start of the game. You must guess all the common theme-related words that have something in common, leading to the Spangram.

Spangram is a special challenge word or base of the theme. All the words, when solved, are denoted in blue except the Spangram, which is denoted in yellow when guessed correctly and touches two ends of the board, side to side or top to bottom. Spangram denotes what’s common between all the other words on the board.

Note: Players can find non-theme words to earn hints. Every 3 non-theme words will unlock a hint.