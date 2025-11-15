NYT Strands is the new obsession for word puzzle lovers. This game is a captivating hunt for a secret theme hidden in a chaotic grid. If today’s puzzle has you stumped, don’t worry—we’ve got the clues and answers you need to solve the mystery. Here is “Around it goes”. “Today’s NYT Strands #623 Hints and Answers for November 16, 2025

“Around it goes” NYT Strands #623 Hints for November 16, 2025

Here are today’s NYT Strands hints for you.

Today’s NYT Strand’s theme is: “Around it goes”

While many words may reveal themselves to you, the game’s objective is to find words related to the day’s theme.

Click here to reveal hints for today’s NYT Strands Strands hint No. 1 : Think of items that are typically folded or rolled .

: Think of items that are typically or . Strands hint No. 2: Materials and objects associated with enclosing or draping .

Materials and objects associated with or . Strands hint No. 3: SC, SH, ST, CE, FL, FO, TH

You don’t need another hint for today’s Strands puzzle.

Today’s NYT Strands #623 Answer for November 16, 2025

Click here to reveal all the words plus the spangram word. Spangram word – THATSAWRAP

– Remaining words: Scarf, Shawl, Stole, Cellophane, Flatbread, Foil

Today’s Strands offered a satisfying blend of categories, moving cleverly between items you might use to keep yourself cozy and things you’d find in a kitchen or pantry. The common thread was a concept so simple, yet it took a moment to click, as the words varied in their usual context. It was a well-constructed theme that rewarded noticing the dual meanings and applications of the objects listed, culminating in a Spangram that neatly tied up the whole exercise with a bow. I’d rate it 3 out of 5.

Click here to reveal today’s NYT Strands puzzle image.



How did you like today’s NYT Strands puzzle? Easy, hard, or meh?

NYT Strands Rules

NYT Strands is a word game that is played on a 6×8 letter grid containing seemingly random letters. Each letter must be used in some way so that when all the words have been found, the board is full, leaving no letter unused.

Each puzzle has a theme, but you don’t know what the theme is. A hint is provided at the start of the game. You must guess all the common theme-related words that have something in common, leading to the Spangram.

Spangram is a special challenge word or base of the theme. All the words, when solved, are denoted in blue except the Spangram, which is denoted in yellow when guessed correctly and touches two ends of the board, side to side or top to bottom. Spangram denotes what’s common between all the other words on the board.

Note: Players can find non-theme words to earn hints. Every 3 non-theme words will unlock a hint.