NYT Strands is the new obsession for word puzzle lovers. This game is a captivating hunt for a secret theme hidden in a chaotic grid. If today’s puzzle has you stumped, don’t worry—we’ve got the clues and answers you need to solve the mystery. Here is “Divinely Inspired” Today’s NYT Strands #626 Hints and Answers for November 19, 2025

“Divinely Inspired” NYT Strands #626 Hints for November 19, 2025

Here are today’s NYT Strands hints for you.

Today’s NYT Strand’s theme is: “Divinely Inspired”

While many words may reveal themselves to you, the game’s objective is to find words related to the day’s theme.

Click here to reveal hints for today’s NYT Strands Strands hint No. 1: Spiritual leaders and guides across different faiths. Strands hint No. 2: People dedicated to a religious vocation. Strands hint No. 3: RE, IM, BU, RA, PR, MO, PR

You don’t need another hint for today’s Strands puzzle.

Today’s NYT Strands #626 Answer for November 19, 2025

Click here to reveal all the words plus the spangram word. Spangram word – RELIGIOUSFIGURES

– Remaining words: Imam, Buddha, Rabbi, Priest, Monk, Prophet

Today’s Strands was an interesting exploration of vocation and faith. The theme, while potentially broad, narrowed down to a very specific set of titles that cross cultural and geographical lines, pointing toward individuals who hold significant weight in their respective communities. Finding the Spangram first really helped anchor the solve; otherwise, some of the shorter words might have been a bit ambiguous without the context of the larger group. It was a solid, well-defined puzzle that didn’t rely on overly obscure terms, making it feel like a rewarding and intellectually accessible challenge. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.

Click here to reveal today’s NYT Strands puzzle image.



How did you like today’s NYT Strands puzzle? Easy, hard, or meh?

NYT Strands Rules

NYT Strands is a word game that is played on a 6×8 letter grid containing seemingly random letters. Each letter must be used in some way so that when all the words have been found, the board is full, leaving no letter unused.

Each puzzle has a theme, but you don’t know what the theme is. A hint is provided at the start of the game. You must guess all the common theme-related words that have something in common, leading to the Spangram.

Spangram is a special challenge word or base of the theme. All the words, when solved, are denoted in blue except the Spangram, which is denoted in yellow when guessed correctly and touches two ends of the board, side to side or top to bottom. Spangram denotes what’s common between all the other words on the board.

Note: Players can find non-theme words to earn hints. Every 3 non-theme words will unlock a hint.