NYT Strands is the new obsession for word puzzle lovers. This game is a captivating hunt for a secret theme hidden in a chaotic grid. If today’s puzzle has you stumped, don’t worry—we’ve got the clues and answers you need to solve the mystery. Here is “With Gratitude”. “Today’s NYT Strands #634 Hints and Answers for November 27, 2025

“With Gratitude” NYT Strands #634 Hints for November 27, 2025

Here are today’s NYT Strands hints for you.

Today’s NYT Strand’s theme is: “With Gratitude“

While many words may reveal themselves to you, the game’s objective is to find words related to the day’s theme.

Click here to reveal hints for today’s NYT Strands

Strands hint No. 1: Things we appreciate having in our lives.

Things we appreciate having in our lives. Strands hint No. 2: Concepts and relationships that enrich well-being.

Concepts and relationships that enrich well-being. Strands hint No. 3: TH, LI, FR, FA, FO, CO, WO, HE

You don’t need another hint for today’s Strands puzzle.

Today’s NYT Strands #634 Answer for November 27, 2025

Click here to reveal all the words plus the spangram word. Spangram word – THANKFUL

Remaining words: Life, Friends, Family, Food, Community, Work, Health.

Today’s Strands was a very relatable and wholesome puzzle. The Spangram was clear and immediately set the tone, pointing directly to a concept we should all practice regularly. The words flowed logically from that central idea, covering major facets of existence. It was a well-constructed and satisfying solve that felt particularly appropriate for this time of year, making you pause to reflect on the good things around you. It wasn’t overly challenging, but the cohesiveness of the theme made it quite enjoyable. I’d rate it 4.5 out of 5.

Click here to reveal today’s NYT Strands puzzle image.

How did you like today’s NYT Strands puzzle? Easy, hard, or meh?

You can also check out today’s answers for other NYT puzzles :

NYT Strands Rules

NYT Strands is a word game that is played on a 6×8 letter grid containing seemingly random letters. Each letter must be used in some way so that when all the words have been found, the board is full, leaving no letter unused.

Each puzzle has a theme, but you don’t know what the theme is. A hint is provided at the start of the game. You must guess all the common theme-related words that have something in common, leading to the Spangram.

Spangram is a special challenge word or base of the theme. All the words, when solved, are denoted in blue except the Spangram, which is denoted in yellow when guessed correctly and touches two ends of the board, side to side or top to bottom. Spangram denotes what’s common between all the other words on the board.

Note: Players can find non-theme words to earn hints. Every 3 non-theme words will unlock a hint.