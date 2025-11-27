NYT Strands is the new obsession for word puzzle lovers. This game is a captivating hunt for a secret theme hidden in a chaotic grid. If today’s puzzle has you stumped, don’t worry—we’ve got the clues and answers you need to solve the mystery. Here is “If all else fails…”. Today’s NYT Strands #635 Hints and Answers for November 28, 2025

“If all else fails…” NYT Strands #635 Hints for November 28, 2025

Here are today’s NYT Strands hints for you.

Today’s NYT Strand’s theme is: “If all else fails…“

While many words may reveal themselves to you, the game’s objective is to find words related to the day’s theme.

Click here to reveal hints for today’s NYT Strands

Strands hint No. 1: Things you might blow on, toss into water, or notice on your cheek to make a hopeful plea.

Things you might blow on, toss into water, or notice on your cheek to make a hopeful plea. Strands hint No. 2: Objects and symbols tied to folklore and rituals for making a personal wish.

Objects and symbols tied to folklore and rituals for making a personal wish. Strands hint No. 3: ST, DA, EY, CO, FO, LA

You don’t need another hint for today’s Strands puzzle.

Today’s NYT Strands #635 Answer for November 28, 2025

Click here to reveal all the words plus the spangram word. Spangram word – MAKEAWISH

Remaining words: Star, Dandelion, Eyelash, Coin, Foundation, Ladybug.

Today’s Strands was quite charming, offering a selection of words that really revolve around a common, universal concept. The theme immediately became clear once a couple of the smaller words were found, and the Spangram tied it all together perfectly. It was one of those satisfying puzzles where the words, though diverse in nature (from tiny insects to architectural elements), all fit snugly under the same broad umbrella of superstition and hope. Finding the longer words was challenging at first, but once I had a solid grip on the central idea, the remaining terms fell into place. A well-constructed and thoughtful puzzle! I’d rate it 3.5 out of 5.

Click here to reveal today’s NYT Strands puzzle image.

How did you like today’s NYT Strands puzzle? Easy, hard, or meh?

You can also check out today’s answers for other NYT puzzles :

NYT Strands Rules

NYT Strands is a word game that is played on a 6×8 letter grid containing seemingly random letters. Each letter must be used in some way so that when all the words have been found, the board is full, leaving no letter unused.

Each puzzle has a theme, but you don’t know what the theme is. A hint is provided at the start of the game. You must guess all the common theme-related words that have something in common, leading to the Spangram.

Spangram is a special challenge word or base of the theme. All the words, when solved, are denoted in blue except the Spangram, which is denoted in yellow when guessed correctly and touches two ends of the board, side to side or top to bottom. Spangram denotes what’s common between all the other words on the board.

Note: Players can find non-theme words to earn hints. Every 3 non-theme words will unlock a hint.