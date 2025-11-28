NYT Strands is the new obsession for word puzzle lovers. This game is a captivating hunt for a secret theme hidden in a chaotic grid. If today’s puzzle has you stumped, don’t worry—we’ve got the clues and answers you need to solve the mystery. Here is “What a piece of work!”. “Today’s NYT Strands #636 Hints and Answers for November 29, 2025

Today’s NYT Strand’s theme is: “What a piece of work!“

Strands hint No. 1: Tools that make work easier by changing the direction or magnitude of force.

Strands hint No. 2: Physics class concepts that involve moving objects with minimal effort.

Strands hint No. 3: WH, AX, LE, PU, WE, PL, SC

Today’s NYT Strands #636 Answer for November 29, 2025

Remaining words: Wheel, Axle, Lever, Pulley, Wedge, Plane, Screw

Today’s Strands was a solid, classic theme that really made you think back to the basics. Finding the Spangram first gave me a great anchor for the rest of the words, which were surprisingly straightforward once I got into the right mindset. It’s a great example of how many of these puzzles rely on common knowledge from science or history. The words themselves had a nice mix of lengths and complexity, making the solve process feel satisfying without being overly difficult or relying on obscure connections. It was a well-crafted puzzle that delivered exactly what it promised. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.

How did you like today’s NYT Strands puzzle? Easy, hard, or meh?

NYT Strands Rules

NYT Strands is a word game that is played on a 6×8 letter grid containing seemingly random letters. Each letter must be used in some way so that when all the words have been found, the board is full, leaving no letter unused.

Each puzzle has a theme, but you don’t know what the theme is. A hint is provided at the start of the game. You must guess all the common theme-related words that have something in common, leading to the Spangram.

Spangram is a special challenge word or base of the theme. All the words, when solved, are denoted in blue except the Spangram, which is denoted in yellow when guessed correctly and touches two ends of the board, side to side or top to bottom. Spangram denotes what’s common between all the other words on the board.

Note: Players can find non-theme words to earn hints. Every 3 non-theme words will unlock a hint.