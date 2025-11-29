NYT Strands is the new obsession for word puzzle lovers. This game is a captivating hunt for a secret theme hidden in a chaotic grid. If today’s puzzle has you stumped, don’t worry—we’ve got the clues and answers you need to solve the mystery. Here is “Group membership” “Today’s NYT Strands #637 Hints and Answers for November 30, 2025

“Group membership” NYT Strands #637 Hints for November 30, 2025

Here are today’s NYT Strands hints for you.

Today’s NYT Strand’s theme is: “Group membership“

While many words may reveal themselves to you, the game’s objective is to find words related to the day’s theme.

Click here to reveal hints for today’s NYT Strands

Strands hint No. 1: Words for a gathering of animals.

Strands hint No. 2: A collection of things or creatures.

A collection of things or creatures. Strands hint No. 3: IN, PR, LI, FL, GE, HE, CO, AR, AN

Today’s NYT Strands #637 Answer for November 30, 2025

Click here to reveal all the words plus the spangram word. Spangram word – INITTOGETHER

Remaining words: Pride, Lions, Flock, Geese, Herd, Cows, Army, Ants

Today’s Strands was a delightful exploration of collective nouns, and the Spangram was a perfect fit, weaving through the grid to tie all the terms together. It was a nice challenge moving from the more common group names to some of the distinct and less frequent ones, and realizing how diverse the English language is in describing groups of animals. The puzzle’s internal logic was solid, and once the theme clicked, finding the last few words felt very satisfying. I’d rate it 3 out of 5.

Click here to reveal today’s NYT Strands puzzle image.

How did you like today’s NYT Strands puzzle? Easy, hard, or meh?

You can also check out today’s answers for other NYT puzzles :

NYT Strands Rules

NYT Strands is a word game that is played on a 6×8 letter grid containing seemingly random letters. Each letter must be used in some way so that when all the words have been found, the board is full, leaving no letter unused.

Each puzzle has a theme, but you don’t know what the theme is. A hint is provided at the start of the game. You must guess all the common theme-related words that have something in common, leading to the Spangram.

Spangram is a special challenge word or base of the theme. All the words, when solved, are denoted in blue except the Spangram, which is denoted in yellow when guessed correctly and touches two ends of the board, side to side or top to bottom. Spangram denotes what’s common between all the other words on the board.

Note: Players can find non-theme words to earn hints. Every 3 non-theme words will unlock a hint.