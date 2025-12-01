NYT Strands is the new obsession for word puzzle lovers. This game is a captivating hunt for a secret theme hidden in a chaotic grid. If today’s puzzle has you stumped, don’t worry—we’ve got the clues and answers you need to solve the mystery. Here is “On The Web” “Today’s NYT Strands #639 Hints and Answers for December 2, 2025

“On The Web” NYT Strands #639 Hints for December 2, 2025

Here are today’s NYT Strands hints for you.

Today’s NYT Strand’s theme is: “On The Web“

While many words may reveal themselves to you, the game’s objective is to find words related to the day’s theme.

Strands hint No. 1: Eight-legged creatures found in nature and dark corners.

Strands hint No. 2: Master weavers of silky webs.

Strands hint No. 3: JU, RE, TA, WI, HU, HO

You don’t need another hint for today’s Strands puzzle.

Today’s NYT Strands #639 Answer for December 2, 2025

Remaining words: Jumping, Recluse, Tarantula, Widow, Huntsman, House

Today’s Strands might send a shiver down your spine if you aren’t a fan of creepy-crawlies. The theme captures a specific group of eight-legged inhabitants that range from the common indoor visitor to the more venomous varieties. It was a fairly straightforward solve once I spotted the longer, more distinctive names like “Tarantula,” though finding the shorter, more generic terms required a bit of careful scanning through the grid to ensure they fit the category perfectly.

How did you like today’s NYT Strands puzzle? Easy, hard, or meh?

NYT Strands Rules

NYT Strands is a word game that is played on a 6×8 letter grid containing seemingly random letters. Each letter must be used in some way so that when all the words have been found, the board is full, leaving no letter unused.

Each puzzle has a theme, but you don’t know what the theme is. A hint is provided at the start of the game. You must guess all the common theme-related words that have something in common, leading to the Spangram.

Spangram is a special challenge word or base of the theme. All the words, when solved, are denoted in blue except the Spangram, which is denoted in yellow when guessed correctly and touches two ends of the board, side to side or top to bottom. Spangram denotes what’s common between all the other words on the board.

Note: Players can find non-theme words to earn hints. Every 3 non-theme words will unlock a hint.