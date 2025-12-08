NYT Strands is the new obsession for word puzzle lovers. This game is a captivating hunt for a secret theme hidden in a chaotic grid. If today’s puzzle has you stumped, don’t worry—we’ve got the clues and answers you need to solve the mystery. Here is “On The Court” “Today’s NYT Strands #646 Hints and Answers for December 9, 2025

“On The Court” NYT Strands #646 Hints for December 9, 2025

Here are today’s NYT Strands hints for you.

Today’s NYT Strand’s theme is: “On The Court“

While many words may reveal themselves to you, the game’s objective is to find words related to the day’s theme.

Strands hint No. 1: Things you might see on the court.

Strands hint No. 1: Things you might see on the court.

All parts of the game invented by James Naismith. Strands hint No. 3: RE, BL, DU, JU, SC, GU, DR, BA

You don’t need another hint for today’s Strands puzzle.

Today’s NYT Strands #646 Answer for December 9, 2025

Spangram word – BASKETBALL

Remaining words: Rebound, Block, Dunk, Jump, Screen, Guard, Dribble

Today’s Strands was a slam dunk! The theme was immediately recognizable, though some of the smaller action words required a bit more court vision to spot. I appreciated the way the Spangram tied everything together, acting as the perfect anchor for a cohesive, well-executed puzzle. If you know your sports, this one should be a quick win, but even casual fans should be able to sink a few of the shots right away. It’s a great example of a theme that is broad enough to offer variety but specific enough to be satisfying once fully revealed. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.

Today's NYT Strands puzzle image.

How did you like today’s NYT Strands puzzle? Easy, hard, or meh?

NYT Strands Rules

NYT Strands is a word game that is played on a 6×8 letter grid containing seemingly random letters. Each letter must be used in some way so that when all the words have been found, the board is full, leaving no letter unused.

Each puzzle has a theme, but you don’t know what the theme is. A hint is provided at the start of the game. You must guess all the common theme-related words that have something in common, leading to the Spangram.

Spangram is a special challenge word or base of the theme. All the words, when solved, are denoted in blue except the Spangram, which is denoted in yellow when guessed correctly and touches two ends of the board, side to side or top to bottom. Spangram denotes what’s common between all the other words on the board.

Note: Players can find non-theme words to earn hints. Every 3 non-theme words will unlock a hint.