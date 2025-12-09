NYT Strands is the new obsession for word puzzle lovers. This game is a captivating hunt for a secret theme hidden in a chaotic grid. If today’s puzzle has you stumped, don’t worry—we’ve got the clues and answers you need to solve the mystery. Here is “Shakespearean titles” “Today’s NYT Strands #647 Hints and Answers for December 10, 2025

“Shakespearean Titles” NYT Strands #647 Hints for December 10, 2025

Here are today’s NYT Strands hints for you.

Today’s NYT Strand’s theme is: “Shakespearean Titles“

While many words may reveal themselves to you, the game’s objective is to find words related to the day’s theme.

Strands hint No. 1: Categories established by the will of a dynamite inventor.

Categories established by the will of a dynamite inventor. Strands hint No. 2: Prestigious honors awarded in Stockholm and Oslo.

Prestigious honors awarded in Stockholm and Oslo. Strands hint No. 3: CH, LI, PE, ME, PH

You don’t need another hint for today’s Strands puzzle.

Today’s NYT Strands #647 Answer for December 10, 2025

Remaining words: Chemistry, Literature, Peace, Medicine, Physics

Today’s Strands was a dignified nod to global achievement. It was a very straightforward theme once I spotted one of the major science fields on the board. The layout was satisfying because finding the longer academic subjects first really cleared the path for the shorter, more abstract concepts. It is a classic general knowledge test that doesn’t require too much lateral thinking, just a bit of appreciation for history’s most celebrated laureates.

How did you like today’s NYT Strands puzzle? Easy, hard, or meh?

